The Board of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has lauded the Nakuru County Government for procuring Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) valued at Ksh 1.9 billion in the last three financial years.

During a courtesy visit to Nakuru County, the Board lead by its Chair Ms. Mary Mwadime, learnt that the County spent Ksh. 389 million on HTPs in FY 2018/2019. In FY 2019/2020, Ksh. 406 million was spent and Ksh. 425 million was allocated in FY 2020/2021.

The KEMSA board is visiting a few customers and areas where the Authority has its distribution sites to discuss existing opportunities and challenges with an aim of availing world-class services.

During the Nakuru county tour, the board also visited Nakuru Level 6 Hospital where they were able to see the scope of KEMSA’s reach and identify challenges that the facilities are experiencing with a view of resolving them.

In the coming weeks, the board will be visiting other clients and familiarizing themselves with the problems so that they come up with effective ways to resolve them.

“From the volumes and analysis of the orders made during the period, one can deduce a consistency in procurement by the county. One of the things we want to assure our customers as the board, is that we are doing everything to ensure there is always adequate stocks of Essential Medicines and Medical Supplies (EMMs),” said Ms. Mwadime.

On his part, Nakuru County Chief Officer Medical Services Dr. Solomon Sirma expressed satisfaction with services offered by KEMSA. He further noted that the Authority has to a large extent been able to meet the county’s HPT needs.

Ms. Mwadime challenged counties to fast-track payment for supplies received from KEMSA so that they do not hinder the Authority’s ability to restock due to financial strain.

The KEMSA Board led by Ms. Mwadime was appointed in April this year. Other Board members include Captain (Rtd.) Lawrence Wahome, Robert Nyarango, Terry Kiunge Ramadhani and Linton Nyaga Kinyua.