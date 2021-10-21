Shares

Equity Bank has revamped its online banking offering, previously known as Eazzy Net, to provide a seamless customer experience across all its banking channels.

The newly revamped online platform dubbed Equity Online provides a unified service offering across channels, fresh and user-friendly interface and more digital financial services. Services include buying M-PESA float, paying for parking among others. This comes in the backdrop of a growing demand for efficient and flexible online banking experiences by customers. Customers can now visit the Bank’s website to register on the platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital banking and payment solutions by driving consumers to adopt more technology to assist with their day-to-day life activities, including finances.

With the use of internet banking growing everyday, Equity is committed to advance its solutions’ technology and innovation to fit consumers’ needs. To this end, the bank has added new features on its Mobile App and the USSD code *247#. Customers transacting using the Equity Mobile App will now be able to select a specific transaction on the mini statement to display more details such as beneficiary name.

The number of transactions displayed on the mini statement has also increased from 10 to 20.

Customers using the *247# USSD code, can now access the service across all the telcos in Kenya and in addition apply for mobile loans such as Eazzy Loan. Previously, the USSD code was only available on the Safaricom network thus restricting customers on other telcos from accessing the services. Customers can self – register by dialing *247# on their mobile lines.

Equity’s digital banking services have continued to surpass traditional banking channels in both the number and value of transactions handled daily. In the 2021 half-year results, digital channels accounted for 98% of the Group’s transactions. 606.9 million transactions were completed through the Eazzy banking suite, agency banking and merchants compared to 385.2 million recorded last year, indicating a 66% growth.