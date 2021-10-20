Shares

Smartphone brand, vivo, has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in Kenya, the vivo Y33s priced at Ksh. 23,999.

The smartphone features a 50 MP rear camera, 8.0mm Sleek Design and a 5,000mAh battery which comes with an 18W flash charge.

The device also comes with a 128 GB internal storage with 1 GB extended RAM. The smartphone’s MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor and FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 also enables it to execute commands faster. Additionally, the 6.58-inch FHD+ (2408*1080) in-cell display provides absolute clarity while watching movies and playing games. It also protects your eyes with a built-in blue light filter.

The Y33s triple rear camera setup has a 50 MP main camera sensor that captures clear photos through the day and night. For night photography, the rear camera features the Super Night algorithm with noise reduction technology that combines multiple frames into one single frame, thus helping you take pro-level shots, even in low-lighting conditions. The 16 MP selfie Camera has a unique portrait algorithm, Super Night Selfie noise cancelling technology, and Smart Screen Flash to make taking selfies in any settings. The 2MP Bokeh camera enhances filter effects and help capture that special moment.

Speaking at the launch, vivo Kenya Brand and Communications Manager, James Irungu, said, “The all-new Y33s reaffirms vivo’s commitment of making innovative technology accessible to all consumers in the country. Y33s has been designed to provide premium and seamless experience to customers with segment-leading features like the 50MP Super Night camera, ultra-slim design and powerful 5000mAh battery.”

vivo Y33s smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 in)

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.58 inches, 104.3 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)

OS: Android 11, Funtouch 11.1

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Dual 50 MP (wide) PDAF

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 16 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Colours: Mirror Black, Midday Dream