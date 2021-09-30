Shares

The Anzisha Prize, an African entrepreneurship initiative, has announced the launch of a 4-episode documentary dubbed The Quest. The docuseries showcases the daily activities of young entrepreneurs between the ages of 15-22 across Africa.

For the past 10 years, the program has supported very young entrepreneurs between the ages of 15-22 through a fellowship program that builds business acumen skills and provides access to business coaching and offers cash prizes.

Each year the program identifies 26 entrepreneurs who are actively running businesses and for the very first time, audiences will get a glimpse into the selection process through The Quest documentary series.

Hosted by Anzisha team members, Didi Onwu and Mfundo Mbanze, viewers will follow the pair as they travel across the continent meeting some of the 50 semi-finalists that have made it through the first round of the application process. The hosts will then assess their businesses based on their business models, leadership potential, scalability and job creation capabilities.

“I am thrilled that people will have an intimate look into the lives and stories of Africa’s youngest job creators. Their journeys are often overlooked because of their age, but we want viewers to experience how brilliant, resilient and inspirational they are,” said Didi Onwu, host of The Quest and a communications specialist.

With a hybrid approach of vlogging and documentary style, The Quest will see the hosts delve deeper into the personalities behind the business and have debates on who and why an entrepreneur should make the top 26.

The 50 semi-finalists represent various countries and operate in sectors such as education, manufacturing, fashion, environment, and health.

The show will air weekly on Wednesdays at 1900h (CAT) on The Anzisha Prize official YouTube channel.