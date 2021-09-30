Shares

In August this year, Absa Bank launched a new innovation that allows its customers to access their bank accounts and transact via WhatsApp.

Through this solution, Absa customers are able to conduct digital transactions such as account-to-MPESA/Airtel Money transfers, inter-account transfers, bill payments, balance enquiry, among others, on WhatsApp.

To make it even more personal, the bank has given this functionality a human personality as a dedicated 24-hour virtual banking assistant named Abby.

How to register for Absa WhatsApp banking

Save Abby’s number 0710 130 000 as a contact on your cell phone. Open WhatsApp and search for Abby in your contact list Say ‘Hello’ to register and follow the steps to start transacting.

The services that you can access via WhatsApp includes;

Account balances

Bill payments

Transaction history

Internal Transfers

Call center & branch details

Offers and campaigns among others

The introduction of WhatsApp banking by Absa has opened up a new frontier for the banking sector to integrate transactional, conversational and personalized banking services in a seamless, fast and reliable way. This proposition transitions chat pop-ups from being just an FAQ service to an intuitive banking interface.

With this simplified solution, Absa customers have access to a 24/7 digital personal banker who can help them perform transactions upon receiving simple instructions on chat. The same way one would call their Relationship Manager or go to the branch to initiate a transaction is how they need to issue instructions by chatting on WhatsApp.

According to the Global Web Index’s 2020 Social Media User Trends Report, Kenya has the highest percentage of monthly WhatsApp users compared to the rest of the world. About 97% of all internet users in the country active on WhatsApp, presenting a unique opportunity for Absa to accelerate digital adoption of its wide array of services.