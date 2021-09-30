Shares

US-based dancehall artist and producer MAN (Mature and Natural) has released his latest single titled Energy.

Speaking about the song, the Trinidad born star said, “The song was inspired by what most people go through in life everyday and the need to protect one’s energy when it comes to situations around us.”

The video was directed by The Incense Burning Panda and has been written and produced by written by MAN.

The single is currently available on all digital platforms and on YouTube.

MAN, whose real name is Kareem Nkosi Dorset, is currently signed with Kaist Music Group to distribute, write, and produce new music.

Born in P.O.S Trinidad, MAN spent most of childhood mainly in COUVA. He was first introduced to music at the age of 9, where he played the drums at the church his family attended. He was always praised for his drumming speed and his highly innovative skills at such a young age, even without any real training.

Although he did not continue his pursuit in drumming, his passion for music overshadowed his drumming as he continued to nurture his innate musical talents. He did this by gaining an understanding of the different sounds and how well they communicate together.