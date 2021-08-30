In an effort to vaccinate at least half of the adult Kenyan population by the end of the year, the Government through the Ministry of Health has distributed vaccines to various centres across the country.
In line with this, the Government launched the Chanjo Kenya portal for all Kenyans to aid in the COVID-19 vaccination process. On the portal, Kenyans can access different services such as registration, checking available vaccination sites, downloading the COVID-19 certificate, etc.
On 31st July, 2021 Kenya received 410,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Nairobi. The vaccines were donated by the United Kingdom Government and transported by UNICEF. This donation was followed by a further donation of 407,000 doses from the UK via the COVAX facility, and 880,460 Moderna vaccines earlier this month.
In Kenya, the roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners.
In Kiambu, the following health facilities in different sub-counties are currently offering the first and second doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Kikuyu
- ACK Emmanuel Mission Hospital
- PCEA Kikuyu Hospital
- Gichuru Health Centre
- Lusigetti Level 4 Hospital
Githunguri
- Holy Family Catholic Hospital Githunguri
- Githunguri Health Centre
- Kigumo Sub County Hospital
Thika
- Kiandutu Health Centre
- Thika Level 5 Hospital
Ruiru
- Lang’ata Health Centre
- Ruiru GK Prison
- Ruiru Level 4 Hospital
Kiambu Town
- Kiambu Level 5 Hospital
Kabete
- Life-Point Hospital
- Uthiru Dispensary
- Wangige sub-county Hospital
- Nyathuna Level 4 Hospital
Limuru
- Nazareth Hospital
Gatundu South
- Gatundu District Hospital
- St. Jude Hoospital
- Karatu Level 4 Hospital
- Igegania sub-district Hospital
Kiambaa
- Karuri Level 4 Hospital
- Kihara sub-county hospital
Juja
- Kalimoni Mission Hospital – Juja
- JKUAT Hospital
- Gachororo Health Centre