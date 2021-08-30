Shares

In an effort to vaccinate at least half of the adult Kenyan population by the end of the year, the Government through the Ministry of Health has distributed vaccines to various centres across the country.

In line with this, the Government launched the Chanjo Kenya portal for all Kenyans to aid in the COVID-19 vaccination process. On the portal, Kenyans can access different services such as registration, checking available vaccination sites, downloading the COVID-19 certificate, etc.

On 31st July, 2021 Kenya received 410,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Nairobi. The vaccines were donated by the United Kingdom Government and transported by UNICEF. This donation was followed by a further donation of 407,000 doses from the UK via the COVAX facility, and 880,460 Moderna vaccines earlier this month.

In Kenya, the roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners.

In Kiambu, the following health facilities in different sub-counties are currently offering the first and second doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Kikuyu

ACK Emmanuel Mission Hospital

PCEA Kikuyu Hospital

Gichuru Health Centre

Lusigetti Level 4 Hospital

Githunguri

Holy Family Catholic Hospital Githunguri

Githunguri Health Centre

Kigumo Sub County Hospital

Thika

Kiandutu Health Centre

Thika Level 5 Hospital

Ruiru

Lang’ata Health Centre

Ruiru GK Prison

Ruiru Level 4 Hospital

Kiambu Town

Kiambu Level 5 Hospital

Kabete

Life-Point Hospital

Uthiru Dispensary

Wangige sub-county Hospital

Nyathuna Level 4 Hospital

Limuru

Nazareth Hospital

Gatundu South

Gatundu District Hospital

St. Jude Hoospital

Karatu Level 4 Hospital

Igegania sub-district Hospital

Kiambaa

Karuri Level 4 Hospital

Kihara sub-county hospital

Juja