With the whole world battling the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines have been rendered humanity’s best shot at winning the war against the virus. The Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Health has released a list of all approved COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country

On 31st July, 2021 Kenya received 410,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Nairobi. The vaccines were donated by the United Kingdom Government and transported by UNICEF. This donation be followed by a further donation of 407,000 doses from the UK via the COVAX facility.

The flight was met at the airport by senior Kenya Government officials led by Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, British Deputy High Commissioner Josephine Gauld, UNICEF Chief of Health Yaron Wolman, and WHO Representative to Kenya Dr. Rudi Eggers.

The roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners. UNICEF is supporting the distribution of the vaccines and the management of vaccines’ cold chain capacity and in collaboration with WHO, is supporting the Ministry of Health in areas of planning, technical support, capacity building, risk communication and community engagement.

If you or anyone you know have not yet gotten the vaccine, check out the following sites across the country to get your jab.

BARINGO COUNTY

Baringo central – Baringo county Referat hospital

Baringo North – Kabartonjo sub county hospital

Baringo South/marigat – Marigat sub county hospital

Eldama ravine sub-county – Eldama ravine sub county hospital

Mogotio sub county – Mogotio sub county hospital

Tiaty east sub county – Tangulbei sub county hospital

Tiaty west sub county – Chemolingot sub county hospital

BOMET COUNTY

Bomet Central – Bomet H.C

Bomet Central – Kapkoros SCH

Bomet Central – Tenwek Mission Hospital

BOMET Bomet East – Tegat SCH

Chepalungu – Sigor SCH

Chepalungu – Siongiroi HC

Konoin – Mogogosiek HC

Konoin- Cheptalal SCH

Sotik – Sotik HC

Sotik – Ndanai SCH

Sotik – Kaplong Mission Hospital

Sotik – Kipsonoi HC

BUNGOMA COUNTY

Bumula – Bumula Subcounty Hospital

Kabuchai – Chwele Sub-County Hospital

Kanduyi – Bungoma County Referral Hospital

Kanduyi – St. Damiano Mission Hospital

Kanduyi – Elgon View Hospital

Kanduyi – Bungoma west Hospital

Kanduyi – LifeCare Hospital

Kanduyi – Fountain Health Care

Kanduyi – Khalaba Medical Centre

Kimilili – Kimilili Sub-County Hospital

Kimilili – Korry Family Hospital

Kimilili – Dreamland medical Centre

Mt. Elgon – Cheptais Sub-County Hospital

Mt. Elgon – Mt. Elgon Sub-County Hospital

Sirisia – Sirisia Sub-County Hospital

Tongaren – Naitiri Sub-County Hospital

Webuye East – Sinoko Sub-County Hospital

Webuye West – Bokoli Sub-County Hospital

Webuye West – Webuye County Hospital

Webuye West – Lugulu Mission Hospital

BUSIA COUNTY

Bunyala – Port-Victoria Sub-County Hospital

Bunyala – Mukhobola Health Centre

Butula – Khunyangu Sub-County Hospital

Butula – Bumala B Health Centre

Matayos – Busia County Referral Hospital

Matayos – Matayos Health Centre

Nambale – Nambale Sub-County Hospital

Nambale – Lupida Health Centre

Samia – Sio Port Hospital

Samia – Nangina Holy Family

Teso North – Kocholya Sub-County Hospital

Teso North – Ang’urai Health Centre

Teso North – Malaba Health Centre

Teso South – Amukura Hospital

Teso South – Alupe Isolation Centre Hospital

ELGEYO MARAKWET COUNTY

Keiyo North – Tambach Sub-County Hospital

Keiyo North – Chegilet Health Centre

Keiyo North – Iten County Referral Hospital

Keiyo South – Kamwosor Sub-County Hospital

Keiyo South – Kocholwo Sub-County Hospital

Keiyo South – Kaptarakwa Sub-County Hospital

Keiyo South – Chepkorio H/C (Sub-County DVI store)

Keiyo south – Muskut Health Center

Keiyo south – Flourspar Health Center

Keiyo south – Biretwo Health Center

Marakwet East – Chesoi H/C (Sub-County DVI store)

Marakwet East – Tot Sub-County Hospital

Marakwet East – Kapyego Health Centre

Marakwet West – Chebiemit Sub-County Hospital

Marakwet West – AIC Kapsowar Hospital

Marakwet West – Kapcherop Health Centre

Marakwet West – Arror Health Centre

EMBU COUNTY

Manyatta – Embu level 5 Hospital

Manyatta – Kairuri health centre

Manyatta – Embu G.K prison Majimbo

Mbeere North – Mbeere subcounty Hospital

Mbeere North – Ishiara subcounty Hospital

Mbeere South – Embu Children’s hospital-Tenri

Mbeere South – Imara-Medi plus Hospital

Runyejes – Kiritiri

Runyejes – Gategi

Runyejes – Kiambere H/C

Runyejes – Runyejes subcounty Hospital

Runyejes – Kianjokoma Health center

Runyejes – Karurumo Health Center

Runyejes – Kyeni- Consolata Hospital

Runyejes – Kigumo H/C

GARISSA COUNTY

Ifo Refugee Camp – Ifo Hospital

Balambala Sub-County Hospital

Dadaab Sub-County Hospital

Camp Dagahley Hospital

Bura sub county Hospital

Garissa County Referral Hospital

Hagadera Hospital

Hulugo Sub-County Hospital

Ijara sub-county Hospital

Modogashe sub county Hospital

HOMA BAY COUNTY

Homa Bay County Teaching & Referral Hospital

Marindi Sub County Hospital

Ndhiwa Sub County Hospital

Kabondo Sub County Hospital

Kendu Sub County Hospital

Kendu Adventist Hospital

Kandiege L 4 Hospital

Rachuonyo Sub County Hospital

Rangwe Sub County Hospital

Mbita Sub County Hospital

Ogongo L 4 Hospital

Suba Sub County Hospital

Magunga L 4 Hospital

Nyandiwa L.4 Hospital

ISIOLO COUNTY

Isiolo county Referral hospital

KAJIADO COUNTY

Ilbisil Health Centre

Namanga Health Centre

Kajiado County Referral Hospital

Kitengela Sub-County Hospital

Mashuru Health Centre

Ngong Sub-County Hospital

Ongata Rongai Sub-County Hospital

Oloitokitok Sub-County Hospital

Magadi Hospital

Oltepesi Dispensary

KAKAMEGA COUNTY

Butere County Hospital

Manyala Sub County Hospital

Imanga Health Centre

Shiraha Health Centre

Lukohe Health Centre

Eshibimbi Health Centre

Eshimukoko Health Centre

Iranda Health Centre

Shikunga Health Centre

Mabole Health Centre

Iguhu County Hospital

Kilingili Health Centre

Shibwe Su County Hospital

Savane Dispensary

Khwisero Model Health Centre

Mulwanda Health Centre

Mundoli Health Centre

Emutsesa Health Centre

Ekambuli Health Centre

Namasoli Health Centre

Likuyani Sub County Hospital

KAKAMEGA COUNTY

Kongoni Health Centre

Matunda Sub County Hospital

Mabusi Health Centre

Lumakanda County Hospital

Mautuma Sub County Hospital

Chekalini Centre

Koromaiti Health Centre

Maturu Dispensary

Matete Health Centre

Lurambi County General Hospital

GK Prisons (Satelite of CGH)

Elwesero Model Health Centre

Bukura RHDC

Malava County Hospital

Kuvasali Health Centre

Shamberere Health Centre

Shivanga Health Centre

Chombeli Health Centre

Matungu Sub County Hospital

Khalaba Health Centre

Lung’anyiro Health Centre

Mirere Health Centre

Indangalasia Dispensary

Shianda Health Centre

Lusheya Health Centre

Khaunga Dispensary

Makunga RHDC

Mumias Level 4 Hospital

Bukaya Health Centre

Bungasi Health Centre

Navakholo Sub County Hospital

Bushiri Health Centre

Sivilie Health Centre

Kharanda Health Centre

Model Health Centre

Shamakhubu Health Centre

Ileho Health Centre

Ikuywa Dispensary

Kambiri Health Centre

Mugomari Dispensary

KERICHO COUNTY

GK Prisons Dispensary Kericho

Kenegut Dispensary

Ainamoi Health Centre

Manyoror Dispensary

Kabianga Health Centre

Kapsoit Dispensary

Kapsuser

Seretut Dispensary

Kipwastuiyo Health Centre

Cheborgei Health Centre

Momoniat Health Centre

Kamwingi Dispensary

Kedowa Dispensary

Kunyak Dispensary

Mtaragon Health Centre

Makyolok Dispensary

Kipsitet Dispensary

Kaitui Dispensary

Kiptere Dispensary

Kabutii Matiret

KIAMBU COUNTY

Igegania Sub-District Hospital

Gatundu District Hospital

St. Jude hospital

Karatu L4 Hosp

Holy family catholic hospital githunguri

Githunguri Health centre

Kigumo Sub County Hospital

Kalimoni Mission Hospital (Juja)

Jkuat Hospital

Gachororo Health centre

LIFE-POINT hospital

Uthiru Dispensary

Wangige Sub-County Hospital

Nyathuna Level 4 Hospital

Kihara Sub County Hospital

Karuri L4 Hospital

Kiambu level 5 hospital

ACK Emmanuel Mission Hospital

Kikuyu (PCEA) Hospital

Gichuru H centre

Lusigett L4 hosp

Kijabe (AIC) Hospital

Lari Hospital

Kagaa H Centre

Nazareth Hospital

Tigoni L 4 hospital

Langata H Centre

Ruiru GK prison

Ruiru L4 hosp.

Kiandutu H Centre

Thika level 5 hospital

KILIFI COUNTY

Kilifi County Hospital

Malindi Sub-county hospital

Mariakani sub county hospital

Bamba Sub county hospital

Vipingo Health Centre

Gongoni Health Centre

Rabai Health Centre

KIRINYAGA COUNTY

Thiba health centre

Kerugoya medical centre

Kerugoya county hospital

ACK. Mt. Kenya hospital

Kianyaga sub county hospital,.

Kimbimbi sub county hospital

Mwea medical hospital,

Sagana sub county hospital,

Mwea mission hospital

Misesi Sub county

Marble Hospital

Getembe Kenyara Hospital

Mediforte Hospital Ltd

South Care and Cure Hosp

The Nairobi Family Hospital

Oasis Specialist Hospital

South Ram hospital

Getembe Hospital

Bosono Hospital

KISII COUNTY

Hema Hospital

Masimba Sub county Hospital

Migosi Sub County Hospital

Kisumu County Referral Hospital

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral

Lumumba Health Centre

Avenue Hospital Kisumu

Aga Khan Hospital (Kisumu)

Nightingale Milimani Hospital

Gita Sub-county Hospital

St. Elizabeth chiga

St monica hospital

Nyahera Sub-County Hospital

Chulaimbo County Hospital

Ober Kamoth Sub county Hospital

West Maseno Mission

St. Jairus

Muhoroni County Hospital

Nyang’oma Sub County Hospital

Masogo Sub County Hospital

Koru Mission

St. vincent depaul

Nyakach County Hospital

Katito Sub County Hospital

Sondu Sub County Hospital

Nyamarimba Sub County Hospital

Nyabondo Mission

Ahero County Hospital

Nyangande Sub-County Hospital

Rabuor Sub-county Hospital

Awasi Mission Hospital

Kombewa County Hospital

Miranga Sub District Hospital

Manyuanda Health Centre

Kolenyo

KITUI COUNTY

Katulani Sub County Hospital (Kitui)

Kitui County Referral Hospital

Jordan Hospital

Neema Hospital

Zombe Sub County Hospital

Mutitu Sub County Hospital

Kanyangi Sub County Hospital

Mutomo Sub County Hospital

Our Lady of Lourdes Mutomo Hospital

Ikanga Sub County Hospital

Ikutha Sub County Hospital

Muthale Mission Hospital

Kauwi Sub County Hospital

Mwingi Sub County Hospital

Nuu Sub County Hospital

Kyuso Sub County Hospital

Tseikuru Sub County Hospital

Migwani Sub County Hospital

KWALE COUNTY

Kinago Hospital

Samburu Hospital

Lungalunga Hospital

Kwale Hospital

Msambweni County referral hospital

Kinondo hospital

Diani Beach hospital

LAIKIPIA COUNTY

Nanyuki Hospital (Registered)

Lamuria SC Hospital

Kalalu Dispensary

Wiyumiririe Dispensary

Cottage Hospital

Doldol SC Hospital

Kimanjo Dispensary

Nyahururu Hospital

Rumuruti SC Hospital

Ndindika SC Hospital

Olmoran HC

Ng’arua HC

Salama HC

St. Benedict Hospital

West Sipili HC

LAMU COUNTY

Faza Hospital

Mpeketoni Hospital

Lamu Hospital

Mokowe Health Centre

Hindi Magogoni Dispensary

Witu Health Centre

MACHAKOS COUNTY

Kathiani L4 Hospital

Kaviani Health Centre

Ithaeni Dispensary

Mutitu dispensary

Mitaboni Health Centre

Kalama L4 Hospital

Muumandu Health Centre

Kola Health Centre

Kangundo L4 Hospital

Kakuyuni Health Centre

Kivaani Health Centre

Ndunduni Dispensary

Mukunike Community Hospital

Machakos L5 Hospital

Mutituni L4 Hospital

Bishop Kioko Catholic Hosp.

Ikulu Dispensary

Mua Dispensary

Machakos Approved Dispensary

Masinga L4 Hospital

Ndithini L4 Hospital

Mananja Health Centre

Kithyoko Health Centre

Kangonde Health Centre

Ekalakala Health Centre

Kathukini Dispensary

Kimiti L4 Hospital

Sengani Community Hospital

Matungulu Health Centre

Nguluni Health Centre

Kyeleni Health Centre

Donyo Sabuk Dispensary

Mavoko L4 Hospital

Kinanie Health Centre

Mlolongo Health Centre

Kyumbi Health Centre

Katani Dispensary

Mwala L4 Hospital

Masii Health Centre

Katulani Health Centre

Wamunyu Health Centre

Mbiuni Health Centre

Muthetheni Health Centre

Matuu L4 Hospital

Katangi Health Center

Kisikii Dispensary

Ikombe Dispensary

Kithimani Dispensary

MAKUENI COUNTY

Mukuyuni Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Kilungu Subcounty Hospital (IV)

Kikoko Mission Hospital (IV)

Kibwezi Subcounty Hospital (IV)

Kambu Subcounty Hospital (IV)

Mtito Andei Subcounty Hospital (IV)

Makindu Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Kilome Nursing Home (IV)

Mulatya Memorial Hospital (IV)

Sultan Hamud Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Mutyambua Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Matiliku Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Makueni County Referral Hospital (Level V)

Ralpha Hospital (IV)

Royal Star Hospital (IV)

Tawa Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Mbooni Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Kisau Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

MANDERA COUNTY

Banisa sub county hospital

Kutulo sub county hospital

Lafey sub county hospital

Mandera county referral Hospital

East sub county hospital

Mandera North sub county hospital

Mandera South sub county hospital

Mandera West sub county hospital

MARSABIT COUNTY

Laisamis subcounty referral hospital

Laisamis mission hospital

Moyale subcounty referral hospital

Moyale mission hospital

Kalacha subcounty hospital

Marsabit county referral hospital

Saku ISMC hospital

MERU COUNTY

Timau SC Hospital

St.Theresa Miss. Hosp, Kiirua

Kangeta SC Hospital

Mutuati SC Hospital

Nyambene SC Hospital

Maua Methodist Hospital

Kanyakine SC Hospital

Consolata Miss. Hospital

Mikumbune SC Hospita

Kinoro SC Hospital

St. Ann Miss. Hospital

Githongo SC Hospital

Cottolengo Miss. Hospital

Meru County Hospital

Giaki SC Hospital

Muthara SC Hospital

St. John of God Miss. Hospital

Mikinduri SC Hospital

Miathene SC Hospital

Mbeu SC Hospital

MIGORI COUNTY

Awendo Sub-County Hospital

Rapcom Hospital

Ulanda mission hospital

Kegonga Sub-County Hospital

Ntimaru Sub-County Hospital

Isebania Sub-County Hospital

Kehancha Sub-County Hospital

Samjomen Hospital

Macalder Sub-County Hospital

Karungu Sub-County Hospital

Muhuru Sub-County Hospital

St. Camillus Sori

Sori Lakeside Hospital

Rongo Sub-County Hospital

Royal Hospital

Lwala Community Hospital

Migori County Referral Hospital

St. Joseph’s Mission

Ogwedhi Health Centre

Nyarongi Dispensary

Nyamaraga Sub-County Hospital

Akidiva Memorial Hospital

Pastor Machaje Hospital

Uriri Sub-County Hospital

Oyani Sub-County Hospital

Othoro Sub-County Hospital

MOMBASA COUNTY

Portreitz Sub County Hospital

Jocham Hospital

Shimo La Tewa Main Health Centre

Likoni Sub County Hospital

Coast General Teaching and Referal Hospiital

Tudor Sub County Hospital

Aga Hkan Hospital Mombasa

Pandya Memorial Hospital

Mombasa Hospital

Kaderbuoy Dispensary

KPA Clinic

Premiere Hospital

MURANG’A COUNTY

Kirwara Sub County Hospital

Ithanga Health Centre

Kandara Sub County Hospital

Githumu Hospital

Gaichanjiru Hospital

Kangema Sub County Hospital

Kigumo Sub County Hospital

Murang’a County Referral Hospital

Muriranjas Sub County Hospital

Family Heritage Hospital

Kiria-ini Mission Hospital

Nyakianga Health Centre

Maragua Sub County Hospital

South Kenol Hospital

NAIROBI COUNTY

Kenyatta National Hospital

North Nairobi Hospital

Nairobi Women Hurlingham

University of Nairobi

Medanta

Riruta H/C

Coptic Hospital

Waithaka H/C

Mutuini Sub-District Hospital

Kayole 2 H/C

JKIA Port Health

Komarock Modern

Umoja H/C

Embakasi H/C

Dandora 1 HC

South Mukuru H/C

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Eastleigh Hospital

Shauri Moyo H/C

Joy Nursing Home

Pumwani Hospital

Kasarani H/C

Ruai Family Hospital

St. Francis Hospital

Kibera DO H/C

Kibera AMREF

Mbagathi Hospital

Lang’ata H/C

Nairobi South Hospital

Nairobi West Hospital

Karen Hospital

St. Mary Mission Hospital

Makadara H/C

Lunga Lunga H/C

Makadara Metropolitan

Jamaa Hospital

Huruma Lions H/C

NCCK Jumuia

Kahawa H/C

Mathare North H/C

Baba Dogo H/C

KU Referral Hospital

Uhai Neema Hospital

Remand Health Centre

Ngara H/C

Guru Nanak

Mathare Teaching and referral Hospital

Mater Hospital

Westlands H/C

Mediheal Hospial

Agakhan Hospital

MP Shah Hospital

Avenue Hospital

Gertrudes Hospital

Kangemi H/C

NAKURU COUNTY

St. Joseph RiftValley Hospital

Kiptangwany

NYS Gilgil

Gilgil Sub County Hospital

Anti Stock Theft Unit

Kuresoi H/C

North ST .joseph hosp,Molo

Kamwaura

North Total Disp

Olenguruone Sub-District Hospital

Keringet Sub County Hospital

South Kiptagich h/c

Elburgon Sub-District Hospital

Marishoni H/C

Molo District Hospital

Naivasha District Hospital

Maimahiu

Karagita

Maella

Prisons annex

NYS Naivasha

The Karen Hospital Limited(Naivasha)

Naivasha Polyclinic Hospital

East Mirugi Kariuki Sub County Hospital

Bondeni CLINIC

Langa Langa Hospital

Nakuru Nursing Home

Nairobi Women hospital – Nakuru CBD

Optimum Current Health Care Hospital

Mercy Mission Hospital – Annex Nakuru

Mediheal Hospital Nakuru

Valley Hospital

St. Elizabeth

Baraka Maternity Home

Nakuru specialist hosp

Bahati District Hospital

Engashura

KMTC Nakuru

Sunrise Evans Hospital

Nakuru War Memorial Hospital

Nakuru Provincial General Hospital

Joyellen

Annex Hospital (Nakuru)

GK Prisons NAKURU

Njoro sub-county Hospital

Egerton University

Newpoint health services

Mau Narok

Rongai H/C

Soin sub county hospital

Kabazi Sub County Hospital

Upper Solai

Subukia Sub County Hospital

NANDI COUNTY

Kaptumo Sub County Hospital

Mosoriot Sub county Hospital

Kapsabet County Referral Hospita;

Kabiyet Sub county Hospital

Chepterwai Subcounty Hospital

Nandi Hills Hospital

Meteitei Hospital

NAROK COUNTY

Narok County Referral Hospital

Trans Mara West Sub County Hospital

NYAMIRA COUNTY

Kijauri Sub County Hospital

Nyansiongo Nursing Home

Amatierio Health Centre

St. Joseph Nyansiongo Health Centre

Kineni Dispensary

Manga District Hospital

Holsoms Nursing Home

Nyangena Sub District Hospital (Manga)

Getare Health Centre

Esani Sub-District Hospital

Gesima Sub-County Hospital

Masaba District Hospital

Magombo Health Centre

Nyamira County Refferal Hospital

Oasis Maternity and Nursing Home

Kinara Hospital

Ting’a Health Centre

Nyamaiya Health Centre

Nyamusi Sub-District Hospital

Ekerenyo Sub-District Hospital

Magwagwa Health Centre

NYANDARUA COUNTY

JM Kariuki County Referral Hospital

Engineer County Hospital

The Pine Hospital

Bamboo Health Centre

Murungaru Health Centre

Old Mawingu Health Centre

Karangatha Health Centre

Kahembe Health Centre

Kiambogo Dispensary

Kaptain Dispensary

Nandarasi Dispensary

Olbolosat Dispensary

Mikaro Dispensary

Njabini Health Centre

Manunga Health Centre

Silibwet Health Centre

Wanjohi Health Centre

Kaimbaga Health Centre

Kianjogu Dispensary

Kamiruri Dispensary

Ngano Health Centre

Ndaragwa Health Centre

Shamata Health Centre

Chamuka Dispensary

Heni Health Centre

Subuku Health centre

Gatimu Health centre

New Mawingu Health Centre

Kiriogo Dispensary

Kirima Dispensary

Ndivai Dispensary

Rwanyambo Dispensary

Mbuyu Dispensary

Baari Health Centre

LeshauPondo Health centre

Turasha Dispensary

Ngorika Health Centre

Kasuku Health Centre

Haraka Dispensary

North Kinangop Catholic Hospital

Geta Bush Health Centre

MirangineHealth Centre

Weru Health Centre

Ndemi Health Centre

Ndunyu njeru Dispensary

NYERI COUNTY

Narumoru health centre

Island Farm HC

Warazo HC

Karemeno HC

Mweiga health centre

Bellevue Health Centre

Endarasha HC

Karatina hosp

Karindundu Dispessry

PCEA Tumutumu hosp

Ngorano Health Centre

Kaiyaba Dispensary

Mukurweini hosp

Mweru Health Centre

Thangathi HC

Consolata Mathari hosp

Outspan Hospital

Mt. Kenya hosp

Kiganjo Health centre

Nyeri Town Health Centre

Othaya level 6 hosp

Othaya level IV hosp

Gichiche HC

Wamagana Health Centre

Ihururu HC

Gichira HC

SAMBURU COUNTY

Samburu county referral hospital

Wamba Health Center

Archers Post Sub county Hospital

Baragoi Sub county hospital

SIAYA COUNTY

Rwambwa Sub County Hospital

Got Agulu Sub County Hospital

Sagam Hospital

Madiany Sub County Hospital

Ambira- Sub County Hospital

Siaya County Referral Hospital

Bondo Sub County Hospital

Uyawi Sub County Hospital

Yala Sub County Hospital

Inuka hospital

Lwak Mission H/C

Ukwala Sub County Hospital

Sigomere Sub County Hospital

TAITA TAVETA COUNTY

Mwatate Sub County Hoapital

Wundanyi Health Centre

Wesu Sub County Hospital

Taveta Taveta Sub County Hospital

Moi County Refferral Hospotal

Hola county Referral Hospital

Ngao sub county hospital

TANA RIVER COUNTY

Bura Sub County hospital

Chuka county referral hospital

Komarock Morden Hospital

Kajuki Hospital

Muthambi Health Centre

PCEA Chogoria hospital

Magutuni Hospital

Gatunga Model Health centre

Marimanti Hospital

Kibung’a Hospital

St. Orsola Hospital

TRANS NZOIA COUNTY

Kapsara sub-county hospital

Cherangany Subcounty hospital

Kaplamai health center

Endebbess subcounty hospital

Matunda subcounty hospital

Kitale County referral hospital

Kwanza subcounty hospital

Kapsitwet Health Centre

Kapkoi Health Centre

Saboti subcounty hosp

GK farm prison health center

Bondeni health center

Lukhome health center

Tom mboya health center

TURKANA COUNTY

Kibish Kaikor Sub County Hospital

Loima Lorugum Sub County Hospital

Lodwar County Referral Hospital

Kanamkemer Sub County Hospital

Lokori Sub County Hospital

Elelea Sub County Hospital

Kapedo Sub County Hospital

Lokitaung Sub County Hospital

Katilu Sub County Hospital

Ammusait General Hospital

Kakuma Mission Hospital

Kakuma Sub County Hospital

Lopiding Sub County Hospital

Lokichar Sub County Hospital

UASIN GISHU COUNTY

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Eldoret Hospital

Mediheal Hospital

Kapsoya Health Centre

Burnt Forest Sub-County Hospital

Kapteldon Sub-County Hospital

Kaplelach Chepyakwai Hospital

Chepkigen Dispensary

Kesses Sub-County Hospital

Moiben Sub-County Hospital

Kimumu Dispensary

Uasin Gishu District Hospital

Moi’s Bridge Health Centre

Ziwa Sub-County Hospital

Huruma Sub-County Hospital

Turbo Sub-County Hospital

VIHIGA COUNTY

Emusire Health Centre

Ebusiratsi Health Centre

Hamisi Sub-County Hospital

Jumuiya Hospital Kaimosi

Serem Health Centre

Shiru Health Centre

Emuhaya Sub-County Hospital

Coptic Nursing Home Maseno

Luanda township

Ekwanda Health Centre

Sabatia health Centre

Itando Nursing Home

Kegondi

Bugina

Vihiga County Referral Hospital

WAJIR COUNTY

Eldas Sub county hospital

Tarbaj sub county hospital

Wajir referral hospital

Wajir North sub county hospital

Wajir South sub county hospital

Wajir west sub county hospital

WEST POKOT COUNTY

Sigor sub county hospital

Kacheliba subcounty hospital

Alale Health Centre

South Kapenguria county referral hospital

Chepareria sub county hospital

Ortum mission hospital

Kabichbich Health Centre