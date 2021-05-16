Shares

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has released an update of the COVID-19 Vaccine roll out in Kenya in a press release. According to MOH, over 930,000 people in Kenya have been vaccinated with the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine since vaccination commenced in March, 2021.

Additionally, following the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, MOH has revised the duration between receiving the first and second dose of the vaccine. Research evidence released by WHO has shown that extending the duration between doses by 4 weeks maximizes the protective effects of the vaccine. Data has revealed that an antibody response is 2 times higher with an interval of equal or higher than 12 weeks from the first dose.

With the recommendation of the National Taskforce on COVID-19 Vaccines Deployment and Vaccination, the MOH has revised the interval period for the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 12 weeks. This means that the second dose will be administered from the first week of June, 2021.

The ministry also revealed plans to secure a second consignment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The government is currently working with the COVAX facility, a program that ensures low and middle-income countries globally can access COVID-19 vaccines, to secure a second consignment to Kenya.

The MOH has further urged all Kenyans eligible for the vaccine to take it when it becomes available. The Ministry however warned against mixing of different vaccine types even when other vaccines become available in the country. According to the government, efforts to acquire more vaccines are underway to ensure eligible people are vaccinated and that the entire adult population be vaccinated by June 2022.

The MOH has also launched a self-registration online portal dubbed Chanjo Kenya, for the public to get information on available vaccines, vaccination centres and vaccination dates.