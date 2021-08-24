Shares

Huawei FusionSolar, the Smart PV solution from Huawei, has launched its complete integrated system for residential solar energy solution in Kenya.

With a growing number of homeowners switching to solar energy, the home energy storage system (ESS) plays an even greater role in this unprecedented energy transition.

Speaking at the launch event in Nairobi, Huawei Kenya CEO Will Meng said, “Indeed the concept of carbon neutrality is not new to us. At Huawei, we pride ourselves for working towards reducing our carbon footprint and for accelerating carbon neutrality in the countries we operate in. Today, we shall officially launch our new energy storage solution, the LUNA 2000, suitable for residential scenarios; expound on our FusionSolar Smart PV solutions for commercial and industrial scenarios.”

The chief guest at the event Dr. Eng. Joseph Njoroge commended Huawei’s new innovation saying, “I am very delighted to witness this launch because I know it will be one of the sources of success to achieving our Vision 2030 dream. In the energy act 2019, renewable energy is one of the critical subjects devoted in the act and this product meets those requirements. I would like to thank Huawei for launching this product in Kenya.”

In addition to increasing the self-consumption rate of solar energy, the new solution can also provide critical support during power outages or load shedding. A home energy storage system, equipped with backup power boxes, can always keep our internet and household appliances on.

Huawei’s new range of products has been developed to focus on delivering three main benefits including optimal electricity cost, active safety and better experience.

Huawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology by integrating AI and Cloud to incorporate the latest ICT technologies.

For solar energy users, Huawei launched an advanced solution for C&I and residential customers based on the Optimal Electricity Cost and Active Safety concept. By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally.