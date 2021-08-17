Shares

Totosci is a Kenyan company that manufactures assistive devices using technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and assistive software developments.

The company is the brainchild of one Anthony Muthungu, an engineering graduate. After his graduation, 28 year-old Anthony begun on his journey as an entrepreneur by setting up his company in Kiangwaci, Kirinyaga County. The company also locally manufactures mobile charging and data transfer USB cables, motivated by Anthony’s lack of enough authentic mobile charging cables in the country.

When asked what his thoughts on the status of youth employment and innovation, Muthungu stated that the government needs to reduce production costs by reducing prices of electricity and fuel. The engineer also added that taxation in the industry was too high and needed to be reduced.

Muthungu’s innovation has received praise from many Kenyans who are impressed by his work. Kirinyaga Women Representative Purity Ngirici took to Facebook to congratulate Muthungu for his innovation.

“I am very impressed by the founder of Totosci Holdings based in Kiangwaci, Kirinyaga County who is currently manufacturing USB cables and chargers…I congratulate Mr. Muthungu Anthony for the good work you are doing, this is the way to go,” she stated.

Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja also took to social media to congratulate the innovation of Muthungu. He encouraged Kenyans to buy the locally made cable and stated that the Start-Up Bill he is sponsoring in parliament would encourage such innovations.

“Next time you want to buy a charging cable, look for this brand that is 100% made in Kenya by a 28 year old founder of TotoSci Holding Ltd Mr. Muthungu Anthony. Through the startup bill I am currently sponsoring in the senate we will be able to create a more conducive business environment to encourage more of such innovations and inventions thus creating quality jobs for our young people.” the Senator stated.