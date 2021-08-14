Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through their beer brand Tusker recently presented the official travel kit to the Kenya Paralympics team headed to the 26th edition of the Paralympics Games in Tokyo Japan. The games are slated for 24th August – 5th September, 2021.

The travelling contingent of 54 athletes and officials will represent Kenya in its 22nd competition since their initial participation in the 1972 Paralympic Games.

Speaking during the official travel kit handover to the Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC), EABL Head of Marketing-Beers, Anne Joy Michira said, “We applaud the Kenyan Paralympics team for their meticulous preparations through the qualifying stage and finally as they set out to Tokyo to represent us at the Paralympic Games. As Tusker we felt it was necessary for Kenya’s Paralympians to dawn their national attire that speaks to the support they have back home.”

On her part, KNPC President Agnes Aluoch said that the team was excited about their new kits and the prospects of delivering medals at the upcoming games.

“We are excited to travel to Tokyo in our new kits and we can already feel the full support of Kenyans even as we begin to travel for the games from Friday. We have prepared diligently despite several constraints in our current COVID-19 environment. We hope to fly the flag high as Kenya’s ambassadors at the Paralympics and we hope to pick up several medals at the games,” said Aluoch.

KBL recently launched the Cheer Our Champions promotion to rally support for the Kenyan athletes who participated in the just concluded Tokyo Olympics. The ongoing promotion allows consumers to purchase any Tusker and SMS 29844 for a chance to win prizes and leave a message of support for Team Kenya Athletes.