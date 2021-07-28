Shares

NCBA Bank has launched a product to provide home buyers with a platform for all their construction solutions, dubbed NCBA EasyBuild.

Through NCBA EasyBuild, the bank has engaged a consortium of service providers that will support customers to design and build their dream homes. The consortium consists of different professionals including project managers, architects, interior designers, quantity surveyors, structural engineers, mechanical and electrical engineers.

As it begins operations, NCBA EasyBuild will be available in Nairobi and the surrounding metropolitan area covering Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado.

In support of this new offering, the lender will offer up to 100% financing of the construction cost and will defer loan principal repayments for 9 months during construction.

Commenting on the newly launched offering, Tirus Mwithiga, Group Retail Banking Director, NCBA Group said, “NCBA EasyBuild will create value for all home dreamers as it will provide a less taxing approach to owning a home. By leveraging on a pool of consultants, we believe that we will be providing a one stop shop to prospecting homeowners.”

“NCBA EasyBuild is a transformational and all-inclusive new product. All Kenyans including those in the Diaspora now have an opportunity to easily build the home of their dreams,” added Mr. Mwithiga.

In addition to the flexible payment plan and inclusivity, Mr. Mwithiga further stated, “Over the years, we have seen the struggle that Kenyans go through in the home ownership process. As the bank that says Go for it, we want to ease the journey and enable a smoother and more joyful process.”