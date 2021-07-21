Shares

The Safaricom Foundation has partnered with former Global Teacher Prize winner, Peter Tabichi, to donate computers and internet connectivity to Keriko Mixed Secondary School in Nakuru County.

The equipment valued at Ksh. 1.7 million, is expected to impact over 200 students directly with access to the internet and computer learning. Part of the initiative has seen the school’s computer laboratory refurbished and the institution’s staffroom given a platform for integrated learning and research.

In 2019, Peter Tabichi was named among the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine soon after he was named winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2019. He has continuously been mentoring students of the school through various initiatives which has seen the number of students going to university double. He has been praised for going over and beyond to see more students get an education and become reliable members of the society.

Safaricom, through the Safaricom Foundation had also recently constructed and equipped the school’s library.

Back in May this year, Safaricom Foundation officially opened a Ksh. 5.4 million science lab and 14-room ablution block at Shadrack Kimalel Secondary School in Kibera Sub-County.

In its bid to further support learners and improve the quality of education, the Foundation has funded several educational projects. These include the new and improved ICT enabled skills center at the Waithaka Vocational Training Centre in Nairobi and learning programs in Bungoma County.

With a footprint in all the 47 counties in Kenya, the Safaricom Foundation also donated funds to benefit learners in Turkana County. The Ksh. 21 million project benefitted learners in Turkana County from the construction of classrooms, purchase of books, desks, and chairs.