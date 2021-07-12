Shares

Things have changed immensely thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many employees have decided to resign from their current jobs so they can find higher-paying alternatives. In addition to this, many workers are interested in staying home and making money. The possibilities are endless. People interested in spreading their wings and finding new career opportunities should check out the current openings in the gig economy. More people are working in the gig economy because it provides high pay, freedom, and peace of mind.

Below, readers will learn more about the top gig economy jobs.

What Is The Gig Economy?

First and foremost, you should learn more about the gig economy. What is it? How does it differ from conventional work?? The gig economy is a portion of the labor market that focuses on short-term contracts and freelance work. The work can likely be completed within weeks or months. It is different than a permanent job. When talking about the gig economy, most people realize that DoorDash, Uber, and Grubhub fit into this category. Although these are some of the biggest businesses in the sector, they’re not alone.

Many companies offer gig work. Below, you’ll learn more about the top gig economy jobs right now.

Postmates Courier

First, those interested can try getting a job with Postmates. The company offers delivery services in hundreds of American cities. It may be available in other countries as well. Postmates is unique because applicants do not need a vehicle. If you reside in a big city, you can likely deliver food on foot or by bike. It is estimated that couriers will make as much as $13 an hour. However, it depends on the demand in your area and the jobs available. Either way, this is a good opportunity for someone interested in joining the gig economy.

Getting started is easy since you’ll only need a driver’s license or another document to prove your identity.

DoorDash

DoorDash is one of the largest gig economy employers in the world. Once someone becomes a DoorDash delivery driver, they’ll pick up meals from restaurants and deliver them to people around the city. It is a good choice for people who want to set their schedules and work at their pace. The pay generally depends on the demand in your area and other things. However, some DoorDash drivers can make as much as $13 per hour in some places. To become a DoorDash courier, applicants will need a vehicle and a smartphone.

It is also pertinent to have a clean driving record.

Uber

Uber is widely considered the biggest gig economy employer in the world. It primarily focuses on running a taxi service. If you need to reach a destination and you don’t want to drive, getting an Uber is highly recommended. In addition to this, the company constantly hires new drivers. Once you’ve become an Uber Driver, you’ll be able to transport people using your vehicle. Uber is available around the world so there is a good chance it is available in your area.

In some cases, drivers can earn as much as $17 an hour. However, it is important to remember that you’ll incur many expenses, including vehicle maintenance and gasoline charges. Still, this is a good choice for consumers who like meeting new people.

Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is unlike anything else on the list. It is owned by IKEA so you can guarantee that it is reputable. The unique thing is that you can perform many tasks. Once you’ve signed up for this gig job, you can complete a handful of tasks and run errands to make money. For instance, you’ll likely be asked to assemble furniture. However, the available tasks will vary significantly in your area. In addition to this, the pay varies too. Either way, it is a good starting point for entering the gig economy.

Amazon Flex

Amazon has expanded around the world so it is a good idea to get a job with this company. Amazon Flex was created so the company could fulfill its Prime obligations. Many Amazon Flex workers can earn as much as $18 an hour. Amazon Flex is a good choice for many.