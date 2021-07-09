Shares

The MTN Business App of the Year Awards is inviting app developers and coders from Africa to make submission of entries. The Awards aim to promote local businesses and showcase new innovations within the ICT industry. The winner will will be named the App of the Year and will walk away with Ksh. 7,556,500 ($70 000).

To qualify for entry into the Best African Solution, developers have to be living outside of South Africa, but within an African country and their app needs to be developed locally within their region. Eligible participants should also be part of Africa’s Tech Generation, playing part in changing the continent. Any African innovators and entrepreneurs are also eligible for application. Their innovation or business should have proof of solving a unique challenge in their country.

For the last one decade, the MTN Business App of the Year Awards have played a vital role in elevating local entrepreneurs and showcasing exciting new innovations within the ICT industry in South Africa. This year, MTN Business has planned to broaden this platform and invest in and recognize African tech talent.

Submission of entries will close on the 9th August, 2021.

The best African Solution will be announced at the MTN Business App of the Year Awards being held virtually in September, 2021.

Last year, EasyEquities, an online platform in the investment sector won the MTN Business App of the Year Award. The app was also in first place in the Best Consumer Solution category, claiming the grand prize of an international trip to a tech-related destination valued at Ksh. 1,502,451 (R200,000).