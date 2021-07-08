Shares

Microsoft has unveiled a new cloud-based business management solution dubbed Dynamics 365 Business Central to streamline SMEs operations in Africa and the Middle East. The solution will support SMEs in connecting their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions.

“With digital transformation now a necessity, small and medium-sized businesses are seeking cost-effective, streamlined systems that will make their transition seamless. Multiple, disconnected systems are now easily combined under one secure, centralized application,” says Maher Al-Khaiyat, Regional Business Applications Director for Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets.

The new solution will launch in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon over the month of July, 2021. The application is easy to tailor and extend to meet unique business or industry-specific needs. By putting flexibility at the core of your business, Dynamics 365 Business Central enables users to start quickly, grow and adapt in real time.

Additionally, the use of Dynamics 365 Business Central is boosted through automated tasks and workflows, all from within familiar Office tools like Outlook, Word, and Excel. “What businesses get is an end-to-end view of their operations, with built-in intelligence when and where they need it,” added Al-Khaiyat.

SMBs account for over 90% of all businesses in the target regions and they will be empowered to accelerate the digital transformation of their own business processes using this solution.

Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to integrate with applications like payroll, banking apps, or custom APIs, with the same consistent and secure experience across devices.

Full Office 365 integration means teams can use familiar tools to work together and connect with colleagues and customers. This is in the event of either creating professional-looking business documents in Microsoft Word templates, or exporting and updating data in Microsoft Excel.

In addition, Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to install, getting the business up and running quickly. Start with what the business needs and grow at your own pace to run the entire business in the cloud. What businesses get is easy set-up, management, and scalability.

Small and Medium businesses can deploy Dynamics 365 Business Central in the cloud, on-premise, or with a hybrid approach. This is regardless of the requirements for data residency, compliance, or security. A universal, mobile-enabled user experience means users have the same powerful, intuitive experience across deployments and devices.