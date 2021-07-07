Shares

InTouch, an African payment and digital solutions company has announced a strategic partnership with CFAO Group. The partnership aims to invest with Mobility54 to focus on Africa’s mobility sector. Additional InTouch investors, TotalEnergies and Worldline, have also committed to the Pan-African start-up.

InTouch aims to make financial services available to as many people as possible across Africa, and has developed a solution that offers over 230 digital services. These services include mobile money, agency banking, money transfers, airtime top-ups, and acceptance of all the payment methods available in the countries in which InTouch operates.

CFAO’s mainly aims to develop Africa’s digital payments industry. With a presence in 38 African countries, CFAO will also empower InTouch to extend its reach in the region.

Commenting on the partnership, InTouch founder Omar Cissé said, “We are very proud to team up with CFAO Group on this amazing adventure. This should significantly strengthen our presence and help make InTouch a key player in payments throughout Africa.”

Richard Bielle, CFAO Group Chairman and CEO commented, “The rapid growth of African economies and acceleration in the transformation will largely rely on financial inclusion. Since its inception, InTouch has been actively involved in this formative change for the continent. CFAO Group is delighted to join forces with two key players like TotalEnergies and Worldline in helping InTouch and its management team pursue their business development across Africa.”

Stanislas Mittelman, Head of Africa, Marketing and Services at TotalEnergies added, “We are pleased that CFAO, one of our major partners in Africa, is also joining the InTouch adventure. We continue to roll out the InTouch solution, which is very popular with our customers, to our service stations on the continent. ”