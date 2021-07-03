Shares

Keroche Breweries has launched its latest product dubbed X beer, with an alcohol content of 8.8%, at its Naivasha factory. The launch featured a brief ceremony attended by its leading distributors and retailers.

Speaking at the unveiling, Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja said the new beer is a part of the brewer’s deliberate efforts to grow its market share to 20 percent. “The quality of brand X and its richness is unmatched in the present market. It is targeted at the middle and upper-end market. For years we have relied on imported strong beer. Being local manufacturers, we have chosen to fill this gap and give Kenyans a beer of great taste that makes for an easy enjoyable drinking experience,” she added.

Keroche Breweries is a fully Kenyan-owned company with a production plant with a capacity to produce 30 different brands. The launch came just months after the brewer unveiled Vienna Ice Strong Lager with 10% alcohol content in April this year.

The new products come amid a financial toll on brewers following government measures to stem the spread of coronavirus by the dusk-to-dawn curfew. This has forced firms to increase their online presence and embrace home deliveries to retain their customer base.

Other Keroche products in the market are Summit Lager, Malt beers, Vienna Ice and Crescent Vodkas. Beer X will retail at Ksh. 250 per bottle.

