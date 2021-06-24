Shares

Smartphone brand vivo has launched its new device, the vivo V21 in Kenya. The device is the latest in vivo’s V-series smartphones. This move comes after the brand partnered with the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 as the official smartphone sponsor and it seeks to leverage on this global success to take on the Kenyan market.

The phone was recently available on pre-order, where users received several free UEFA Euro 2020 accessories. The gifts included a co-branded official UEFA Euro 2020 backpack, a T-shirt, and a co-branded foot ball.

The vivo V21 smartphone comes with a 44 MP selfie camera equipped with both Optical Imaging Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Imaging Stabilization (EIS) technologies. The smartphone also has a triple rear camera set-up of 64 MP, equipped with OIS and EIS to capture ultra-high-definition photos and videos at night. The 8 MP wide-angle rear camera will capture the entirety of a scenic view, and a 2MP macro camera for close and personal shots.The vivo V21 runs on Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 operating systems. It comes with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM, Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor and a dual SIM set. It also comes with 4000 mAh battery with ultra-fast 33W flash charging.In line with the brand’s slogan Be The Focus, vivo V21 also comes with a sleek design and faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience. “We developed our V21 lineup based on our insights into what our customers value the most in their phones. This OIS front camera marks a radical step in setting the standard for future smartphone front cameras. As the virtual world continues to merge with our physical reality, the V21 series’ front-end OIS camera with its powerful selfie spotlight, sleek design, and amazing user experience will help our customers present their best selves both virtually and in person,” says James Irungu vivo Kenya Brand and Communications Manager.