Smartphone brand vivo has launched its new device, the vivo V21 in Kenya. The device is the latest in vivo’s V-series smartphones. This move comes after the brand partnered with the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 as the official smartphone sponsor and it seeks to leverage on this global success to take on the Kenyan market.
The phone was recently available on pre-order, where users received several free UEFA Euro 2020 accessories. The gifts included a co-branded official UEFA Euro 2020 backpack, a T-shirt, and a co-branded foot ball.
“We developed our V21 lineup based on our insights into what our customers value the most in their phones. This OIS front camera marks a radical step in setting the standard for future smartphone front cameras. As the virtual world continues to merge with our physical reality, the V21 series’ front-end OIS camera with its powerful selfie spotlight, sleek design, and amazing user experience will help our customers present their best selves both virtually and in person,” says James Irungu vivo Kenya Brand and Communications Manager.
vivo V21 specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.29 x 2.91 x 0.29 inches
SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.44 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G57 MC3
Internal storage: 128 GB
RAM: 8 GB
Main camera: Triple camera set-up 64 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
Selfie camera: Single 44 MP (wide)
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 33W
Colours: Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle