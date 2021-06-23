Shares

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Amakobe Sande, a Kenyan, as the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in Eritrea. In her new role Ms. Sande is expected to lead UN activities in Eritrea, including steering the country’s plan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and supporting Eritrea’s national response on COVID-19.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Sande said, “Honoured that SG Antonio Guterres has appointed me as his representative and that the Government of the State of Eritrea has accepted. Together with the UN Country Team, I look forward to joining hands with all partners to meet the aspirations of the people of #Eritrea and the SDGs.”

Ms. Sande has over 25 years’ experience in international cooperation, development coordination, strategic management, peace building, and humanitarian affair.

She has previously served in different capacities at the UN including Country Director and Representative to China. She has also worked as Senior Gender Equality Adviser and Team Leader for Country Support in the UNAIDS Regional Office for Eastern and Southern Africa, UNAIDS Country Coordinator in Lesotho and Country Director in Malawi and Uganda.

Before working at the UN, Ms. Sande worked for other organizations including Oxfam as Regional Manager for Southern Africa, Regional Manager for Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States. She also served as Deputy Country Representative in Rwanda and Country Director in Zambia. She also was the Director for the Southern Africa Partnership program of ActionAid International.

She is a Development Studies Graduate and also has a bachelor’s degree in International Relations.