Shares

Due to our busy schedules, earbuds have become an integral part of our lives due to the fact that they allow us to make and receive calls while on the go and at the same time listen to some soothing music.

Given how important they have become, battery life just like in smartphones has become a key consideration while making the decision on which brand of earbuds to buy. This is because the longer the earbuds can stay without having to be recharged, the less of a hassle they are to use as you don’t have to stop every once in a while to charge them where it would be easy to lose/misplace them.

A good number of us have gotten so attached to our earbuds that we simply can’t do without them due to the convenience that they offer. Due to the constant usage, walking around with chargers and power banks have become the norm which can be tedious more so if your earbud’s battery is not up to par and has to be charged every now and then.

This has seen customers really look out for earbuds that can be able to offer the best battery life possible. As such earbuds that can be able to last almost a full day under heavy usage is a definite plus for those who run a busy schedule.

The LG Tone Free FN6 earbuds offer up to six hours of battery life which is actually good considering the competition. Also, one can get an additional 12 hours while using the wireless charging case bringing the total battery life to 18 hours.

In the event that you somehow run out of juice, the charging case comes with a fast charging option which means that only 5 minutes of charging will give you an hour of talktime. Not bad if you are on the move and need to charge the earbuds quickly so that you can get on the move again. Also, interestingly, the charging case come with a wireless charging option, however, it won’t be as fast as when using a Type C charger.

All in all, what I can say is that if you are in the market for earbuds which have good battery life and which won’t have you walking around with a charger like an extra appendage. Look no further than the LG Tone Free FN6 earbuds which are retailing at Ksh. 21,495.