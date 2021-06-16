Shares

Mövenpick Hotel and Residences Nairobi has reopened its revolving restaurant, The View. The restaurant is located on the 24th floor of the Hotel, offering a taste of Mediterranean cuisine for guests.

Speaking during the re-launch, Michael Flint, General Manager Mövenpick Nairobi said, “The understated Chef Aris Athanasiou from Greece maintains the highest of standards within the culinary department at Mövenpick Nairobi to ensure guests enjoy delicious culinary experiences. With over 26 years’ experience in the hotel and hospitality industry, Chef Aris has worked with some of the world’s leading hotels in Europe, Asia and Africa. Previously, Chef Aris received his unique experience from the best chefs of the world, many of whom earned Michelin star status including Alain Ducase, Martin Kinghasser and Doxis.”

Furthermore, Mövenpick guests will get to enjoy a variety of Mediterranean dishes including Grilled Octopus, Lamb Shank, Beef Moussaka, Dry Aged Prime Beef Ribeye to name a few.

“I am excited to create exquisite dishes that are true to Mövenpick’s commitment to culinary innovation and excellence and I look forward to welcoming all our guests to The View restaurant to experience the authentic Greek recipes prepared with passion by the best team,” said Chef Aris Athanasiou, Executive Chef at Mövenpick Nairobi.

In line with COVID-19 preventive measures, the hotel has implemented a set of measures designed to protect their guests and prevent the spread of COVID-19. These includes handwashing stations, spread out sitting area and regular disinfection of the hotel.

The View restaurant will be open every Tuesday to Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner.