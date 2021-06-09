Shares

Safaricom has introduced the Safaricom eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) in the country. This was confirmed in the changelog of the mySafaricom app update that went live a few days ago.

With an eSIM, the customer just needs some Profile Settings and they are ready to use a particular network. Usually such profile settings are provided by the carrier in form of a QR code to scan, then the phone activates the eSIM and the customer is able to access the network whose settings you scanned.

Customers with more than one eSIMS can get both networks’ profiles settings and install both on their phones. They can, ideally, interchange the networks at their own will.

eSIM is likely the next big thing in the world of cellular devices. We are all aware of ordinary SIM cards, which have since shrunk in size to what we currently have (nano SIM). Customer credentials, which are ordinarily written on your ordinary SIM card, are downloadable on eSIM. This basically means that the chip work as a normal SIM card.

eSIMs are also very tiny, at only 2.5 mm by 2.3 mm with a thickness of 0.2 mm.

How to get Safaricom eSIM

Visit a Safaricom Shop with a supported device. Scan the eSIM QR Code you’ll be given by Safaricom with your supported device. Your device will download and install the Profile Settings and set up the Safaricom Network on your eSIM. Your eSIM will now be ready for use.

Devices that support Safaricom’s eSIM: