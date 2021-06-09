Shares

The Nokia 5.4 was released some time in April into the Kenyan market, it is the latest iteration in the 5 series line of phones after the Nokia 5.3.

For the display, the Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39 inch HD+ IPS LCD touchscreen which has 720 x 1560 pixels. It features a small, hole-punch 16MP selfie camera cutout in the top left corner and has bezels along the sides. When it comes to the cameras, it has a quad setup at the back which consists of a 48 MP main camera, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. At the front it has a 16 MP selfie camera. The cameras allow for 60fps video recording at 1080p resolution. It has new Ozo-certified spatial audio recording and improvements to wind noise cancellation. It also has a “Cinema” shooting mode, which stabilises your footage at 24fps at a 21:9 aspect.

On matters performance, the phone comes with a 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and is powered by an Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 Processor, a 2GHz Octa-core CPU and a Adreno 610 GPU. These specs mean that the phone can be able to handles day to day activities such as streaming, binging on social media or just listening to music without any lag issues. The Adreno 610 GPU on the Nokia 5.4 is powerful enough for light gaming.

The Nokia 5.4 comes with the stock Android 10 operating system out of the box. This I have to say is better than other phone brands becomes it means that it does not come with bloatware and a lot of pre-installed apps. Other than offering a cleaner out of the box experience, the phone is also a part of the Android One range which offers a monthly security updates for three years. In as much as the Nokia 5.4 comes with Android 10, it is primed for an upgrade to Android 11 and even Android 12 at some point in the future. Which in my opinion is impressive considering the Nokia 5.4 is a budget phone.

In the battery department, the Nokia 5.4 comes with a 4,000mAh that ensures that you can comfortably use the phone without having to worry about it running out of juice. A full charge can take even the heaviest of users for a full day with moderate usage taking it two days. With light usage you can even do three days. However, the only drawback is that it does not come with a fast charge option which means that you have to wait up to three hours for it to charge fully.

All in all, if you are looking for a budget phone which promises good performance and convenience in the sense of a good battery and monthly security updates. Look no further than the Nokia 5.4 which is retailing at Ksh. 24,500.