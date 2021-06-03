Shares

Equity Bank has received 22 accolades in the 2021 Banking Awards by Think Business. The accolades have further cemented the bank’s position as the leading bank in Kenya. For the 10th year in a row, Equity was ranked Best Overall Bank in Kenya and Best Bank in Sustainable CSR for the 5th year running.

The Bank also garnered first position in 10 other categories including

Best Tier 1 Bank

Best Bank in Trade Finance

Best Bank in Agriculture and Livestock Financing

Best Bank in Asset Finance

Best Bank in Mobile Banking

Best Bank in Product Innovation

Best Bank in Agency Banking

Best Bank in Internet Banking

Best Commercial Bank in Microfinance

Bank with the lowest charge for individuals.

Equity took second position in 4 categories including

Best Bank in SME Banking

Best Bank to borrow from

Best Bank in Mortgage Financing

Special Judges Award for Product Innovation for the Kenya Cereal Enhancement Program Climate Resilient Agricultural Livelihoods Window (KCEP-CRAL), an e-voucher mobile program targeting smallholder farmers and agro dealers.

Additionally, Equity took third place in the following categories

Best Retail Bank

Best Bank in Digital Banking

Most Customer-Centric Bank award

In the leadership categories, Equity Group MD and CEO Dr. James Mwangi was crowned CEO of the Year for his contribution to financial inclusion. This was attributed to his efforts in steering the dynamism of the region’s banking sector and for his role in championing corporate social investment in the various communities that Equity operates in. Dr. Mwangi has been feted CEO of the Year for 5 years now since 2017.

Edwin Kiburu, who serves as a Technical Product Manager in charge of Lifestyle Payments also won the Outstanding Young Banker Award marking the 3rd year that Equity has bagged the award.

Speaking while receiving the awards in a virtual ceremony, Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui said, “The recognition by the Think Business Banking Awards has reinforced our position in the market as a bank that customers have trusted, a bank that listens and cares for customers, a bank that enables businesses to grow and thrive, a progressive bank that offers self-service digital solutions and a bank that is responsive to the market and customer needs.”

The Banking Awards by Think Business, which have been running for the past 16 years, are organized by Think Business, a strategic research and competitive intelligence company specializing on the financial sector. The main objective of the Awards is to encourage innovation, prudence and stability in the banking sector by recognizing, awarding and celebrating exemplary performers.

Commenting on Equity’s win, Think Business CEO, Ochieng Oloo said, “By showcasing the best performers in the industry, we aim to present the banking public with an opportunity make informed banking decisions. Equity has emerged top in a closely contested process that saw multiple industry players submit entries for consideration.”