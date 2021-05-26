Shares

GroupM SSA and WPP’s Choreograph have announced the expansion of proprietary Audience Origin data service into 12 markets in Africa. The move is in response to a growing need from clients for better data quality and insights around consumer attitudes, preferences and behaviour.

Audience Origin, formerly known as LIVEPanel, will be available in Kenya, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda. Audience Origin is viewed as an integral part of WPP’s newly created Choreograph, a global data products and technology company operated by GroupM, purpose-built for an era that demands a new approach to data management, usage, and brand growth.

According to Federico de Nardis, GroupM Sub-Saharan Africa CEO, “Audience Origin provides an unprecedented depth of understanding of the human mindset, through a connected global data foundation that uses privacy-first data collection via our proprietary consumer survey. This is a great opportunity for our key clients to gain insights into the lesser researched African consumer segments.”

Ramona Daniel, Audience Origin Research Director, added, “The Audience Origin product is even more relevant and urgently needed in Africa, where in many markets advertisers have historically lacked robust and reliable consumer research data, that is not only local, but can be also aggregated for a global point of view.”

Audience Origin boasts of a unique combination of panel-based data, digital data, and client data for deep audience understanding and activation. It features a globally consistent Core Survey at its centre, which feeds global and local planning tools while delivering audience insights, including niche audiences.