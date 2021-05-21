Shares

As part of its commitment to promote original African content, MultiChoice has launched its first African-focused telenovela channel, Novela Magic.

The channel will represent the vast range of cultures and languages in Africa through a diversity of original stories and local creative talent. Novela Magic is on DStv channel 165 for all DStv customers. The channel will air daily, with the last program ending at 2130h CAT.

Speaking at the launch, Timothy Okwaro, M-Net Channel Director for East and Southern Channels said, “For over 30 years M-Net has been bringing to audiences across the African continent compelling stories that harness the imagination of our viewers while also showcasing the vast talent that is harboured on the continent. We want to continue this legacy of showcasing the best African stories with themes that resonate and engage our viewers, hence the launch of this new channel Novela Magic.”

The exciting telenovela collection on Novela Magic includes Unbroken, Zuba, Forbidden and Battleground.

1. Unbroken

Unbroken tells a love story between Tivdo and Jesse who are crazy in love. Tivdo plans to marry Jesse until tragedy strikes, leaving him disabled after a car accident where his beloved fiancée, Jesse, was on the wheel.

2. Zuba

In Zuba, Zambia’s first telenovela, an innocent, rural teenage girl must leave her family and education behind to do a maid’s job with a complex, wealthy urban family where she falls for the young son of the house.

3. Battleground

In Battleground, the Bhadmus family’s love for one another is put to the test when an unfortunate tragedy leads to shocking secrets being exposed and power struggles within their ranks. From infidelity to crooked business deals and constant media scrutiny.

4. Forbidden

Forbidden is a Nollywood production that tells how the secret affair between two lovers is exposed when the lady’s colleague sends a picture of the couple making out to the blogs.