Shares

Digital banking platform and fintech company Kwara has been nominated for the first

cohort of the Ninja Accelerator program in Kenya.

The NINJA Accelerator in Kenya is JICA’s first acceleration program in Africa and aims at empowering Kenya’s high-growth post-revenue ventures with strategic partnerships, mentorships, and access to investments for enhanced business growth and continued social development in the country.

Growth Africa indicated that out of 178 applicants, Kwara was one of the five startups

selected to partake in the first-ever JICA Ninja Accelerator. The accelerator is aimed at

connecting Kenyan startups to Japan. Where after tailor-made coaching by Japanese corporates, investors, and partners, the startups will take part in a Global Road Show in Tokyo and Silicon Valley in 2022.

Kwara offers a secure, simple, and affordable digital banking platform for savings and

credit cooperatives (SACCOs) and their members, who are often excluded by traditional banks.

According to the company, their mission is to enable the world’s 3 billion underserved to become financially healthy. Backed by Google Launchpad, Catalyst Fund, Bright Continent, Finparx, and Bonum Ventures, today Kwara serves over 28,000 members.

Cynthia Wandia, Kwara’s CEO indicated that they are looking forward to building strong

strategic partnerships with Japan-based corporations and investors. This will be an important

Launchpad for our ASEAN and Africa expansion. They are optimistic about exchanging ideas,

technical expertise, and culture so we can build a global, profitable business together.

The program is powered by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in

partnership with Double Feather Partners (DFP), Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support (DTVS),

Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory (DTFA), and GrowthAfrica, and further supported by 500

Startups.