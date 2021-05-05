Shares

Shelter Afrique’s 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and annual housing symposium will take place in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The event is scheduled to take place between 20th and 26th June 2021 under the theme; Four Decades of Affordable Housing Policies in Africa: Mapping the Next Forty Years.

Hon. Celestine Ketcha Courtes, Shelter Afrique Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and Cameroon’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, signed the hosting country agreement in Yaoundé.

Commenting on the country’s readiness, Ms. Courtes said, “We are eager to share the Cameroonian hospitality but, more importantly, to engage with the Finance Ministers and Housing Ministers that will be present from the 43 member countries, Africa Development Bank, Africa-Re, and other stakeholders in the housing and financial sectors. This will collectively find pragmatic solutions to the housing crisis in Africa, more so during this post-COVID-19 era. As a country, we are committed to host a unique AGM.”

Mr. Andrew Chimphondah, Managing Director at Shelter Afrique, noted that this year’s AGM will go beyond the financials, not just because of the prevailing situations presented by a global pandemic, but also to celebrate 40 years.

“In most cultures, 40 is a significant milestone; milestones offer us an opportunity to congratulate ourselves and enjoy our accomplishments. More importantly, they are a moment for us to reflect and consider what happens next. That is why the theme for this year’s AGM is Four Decades of Affordable Housing Policies in Africa: Mapping the Next Forty Years. Our 40th year will be one of retrospection,” Mr. Chimphondah said.

The Company’s 29th Annual General Meeting held in Uganda in 2010 addressed housing policies in Africa, elaborating on the policy implementation, effectiveness, impact, and sharing lessons learnt.

Noting the limitations presented by COVID-19 pandemic on travel and gatherings, Mr. Chimphondah said this year’s AGM will be presented as a hybrid of in-person and virtual attendance. Shelter Afrique successfully held its first virtual AGM in 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

In addition to mapping the next forty years for the Company, another item high on the agenda will be the onboarding new Class B shareholder and creating further opportunities of Class C shareholders for non-African institutions and private companies to invest in the Company as a means of expanding the Company’s capital subscription base and fundraising.

“Already, Fonds De Solidarite Africain (FSA) is expected to join under Class “B” shareholding in June 2021. At the 40th AGM, we will be seeking shareholders’ approval,” Mr. Chimphondah said.