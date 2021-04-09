Shares

Telkom has announced the exit of Steve Okeyo and Kris Senanu from managerial positions in the company. The exit comes after the company launched a new strategic direction last year.

1. Steve Okeyo, Managing Director – Consumer Service Delivery Unit

After two years, Steve leaves the Telkom family, having provided the requisite leadership and ensuring that the processes and systems needed for the next phase of growth in the Consumer Unit are in place.

2. Kris Senanu, Managing Director – Digital Service Delivery Unit

Kris leaves the Telkom family after close to 5 years, having infused the much-needed synergies and renewed vision into the Digital Unit, to enable it focus on more innovative approaches that will create further value to Telkom’s customers.

“Both Steve’s and Kris’s extensive management and industry experience have been fundamental in steering their respective Units through Telkom’s ongoing transformation. On behalf of the Board, Management and Employees of the Telkom family, I thank them for their service and wish them the very best in their future pursuits and professional challenges. The business has already initiated the necessary processes with respect to management continuity in these two Units,” said Mugo Kibati, CEO Telkom Kenya.

With respect to service provision and overall customer experience, Telkom has registered growth in some of the areas identified for further investment and growth this year. This includes the fibre infrastructure, vast GSM Networks and digital financial services platform. Telkom describes the end game of its strategy as being the technology partner of choice to Consumer, SME, Corporate and Public Sector clients.