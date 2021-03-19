Shares

Insurance group, Old Mutual, has launched Sisonke, a pan African campaign aimed at creating awareness and inspiring action to combat COVID-19 and its effects.

The general public, as part of the campaign, has been invited to submit videos that highlight how regular people in the society are making a positive impact in their communities. Stories that show the most impact and inspiration on society stand a chance to winning Ksh. 187,000 (R25,000) to support the initiative. The insurer will also consider some of these initiatives for long-term support.

Interested participants and the public at large are encouraged to follow #Sisonke on all social media platforms, to participate.

The competition has been launched in Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. It will continue until 2nd April 2021. Old Mutual says that the initiative will later be rolled out to other countries.

Speaking on the launch, Abdallah H. Khamis, Group COO Old Mutual said, “COVID-19 has caused significant devastation across the world, and according to experts the virus could be with us for some time. If we do not remain active, educated, and motivated to beat the virus, complacency could set in. This could lead to an unnecessary spike in infections, sickness and deaths, leaving the virus to remain a real threat to people across the continent. As a responsible business, we want to ensure that we support community level initiatives that show dedication and commitment to fighting the spread of this virus.”

Old Mutual is also supporting governments efforts to drive education on COVID-19 safety protocols and vaccine messages across Africa.