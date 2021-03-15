Shares

Cameras have become essential in our digital era where we post everything we do. With a camera phone, you have all you need for basic photography. However, if you’re a professional or upcoming content creator, you may need something more capable.

When you are a content creator, taking pictures with your phone just won’t cut it as you probably know by now. That doesn’t mean that you have to break the bank to buy these pricey cameras that your favourite content creators use. There are a number of cameras available in the market within a reasonable price range.

Here are some great options.

1. Go Pro Hero7 Black

Go Pros are mainly designed for action recording but you can create all kinds of content with them. The Go Pro Hero7 Black is a particularly beloved camera among content creators. Even with newer models coming into the market, it still has great features that cater to the current trends. It has excellent stabilization, 4K capabilities, and a decent 12-megapixel lens. However, one of the best features of this camera that most cameras in its price range don’t have is a waterproof body. You get all this for Ksh. 26,000.

2. Sony DSCWX350

This slim and lightweight camera is perfect for capturing moments without being too obvious. Don’t let its small body fool you. At a price point of Ksh. 28,000, it’s more than capable of creating high-quality content thanks to its 4K capabilities, and a back-illuminated 18-megapixel lens. One of the best features of the camera is its Motion Shot feature which captures moving subjects with ease. The Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity allow you to transfer content from your camera to your devices easily.

3. Canon EOS 4000D

DSLR cameras are a favourite for photography and videography enthusiasts since you can interchange the lenses. However, a good DSLR camera can literally cost an arm and a leg. The Canon 4000D is one of the cheapest DSLR cameras on the market. It offers decent DSLR performance for the low price of Ksh. 40,000. It records 1080p videos and captures great photos with its 18-megapixel lens. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity and decent battery life but lacks a touch-enabled screen and a flip screen.

4. KODAK Pixpro AZ421

This is quite a popular camera among content creators on a budget. You may think that a camera that costs Ksh. 20,000 will feel cheap but this couldn’t be further from the truth with this camera. Though it’s not touch screen enabled, the buttons are of high quality and respond well. Also, you can only record up to 720p which is more than enough for an entry-level creator. Your content will still be pretty high-quality thanks to a very capable 16.1-megapixel lens. It also has loads of built-in features that enhance appearance instantly.

5. Panasonic LUMIX FZ80

It’s not every day that you come across a camera with 4K capabilities under Ksh. 30,000. Most cameras with such features cost upwards of Ksh. 60,000. The Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 caters to most of your content creation needs. It has an impressive 60x zoom to capture objects at a distance. Its 18.1-megapixel lens may not be the most powerful but you still get high-quality images and videos. It even comes with a touch-enabled, 3-inch LCD screen and Wi-Fi connectivity. The only thing it’s missing is a flip screen.