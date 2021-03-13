Shares

Safaricom recently announced that it has made permanent the double internet speeds announced in March last year. According to them, this was a move to encourage people to work remotely. For the same prices, users will now enjoy double internet speeds, which came into effect on March 1st 2021.

Safaricom Home Fibre service provides Internet via fibre to homes all over the country in Kenya.

It is available in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Thika, Bungoma, Kitale, Nyeri and Nanyuki among other towns. In Nairobi, the service is available in Nyayo Estate, Imara Daima, South B, Langata Estate, Ongata Rongai, Kiambu Road, Ruaka, Runda, Parklands, Westlands, Kileleshwa, Mountain View, Kinoo and Kikuyu among other estates.

The Safaricom Home Fibre service has two plans:

Safaricom Home Fibre – Fibre Internet only

Safaricom Home Fibre Plus – Fibre Internet, mobile calls, mobile data, and SMS

The new Safaricom Home Fibre Packages are listed below:

Safaricom Home Fibre Prices for 2021

Package FIRBE SPEEDS MONTHLY COST FAIR USAGE POLICY (FUP) LIMIT SPEEDS AFTER FAIR USAGE SECURE NET (AT NO COST) Bronze 8mbps Ksh. 2,900 500GB 1mbps N/A Silver 20Mbps Ksh. 3,999 1000GB 3Mbps N/A Gold 40Mbps Ksh. 5,999 1000GB 3Mbps Included Diamond 100Mbps Ksh. 11,999 1000GB 3Mbps Included

Safaricom Home Fibre Plus prices for 2021