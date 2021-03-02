Shares

AAR Insurance Kenya has launched a new mobile app as part of its strategy to become a branchless and paperless insurer.

The AAR mobile App, available on the Android Play Store and on iOS, will enable customers, agents and service providers perform transactions on mobile on a self-service mode. This will reduce the need for face-to-face interactions with company staff and agents.

The App also allows users easy access to information regarding their medical insurance cover, including helping them locate authorized healthcare providers. One can also purchase the company’s products, access MTIBA and file paperless claims using the App.

The insurer is aiming to migrate 80% of client transactions to its mobile and online platforms, in a move to boost business efficiency and transform the customer experience.

AAR Insurance Managing Director Nixon Shigoli, said, “Our DNA is to empower our customers to take control of the things that matter most to them including health. Our digital transformation strategy is aligned with this goal. The mobile app is part of our quest to be a branchless and paperless insurance provider and create a lean and efficient business.”

He added that the company is targeting the youth, who prefer a more virtual experience. This approach has seen underwriters adopt a digital-centric business model to attract and retain an increasingly tech-savvy clientele.

Alongside existing digital platforms, the mobile app is aimed at improving user experience, service delivery and customer convenience. A large youthful population with a high affinity for technology positions digital platforms to be a major driver of insurance uptake.

Digital insurance benefits include minimizing claims-related fraud and reducing cost of insurance as processes become more efficient.