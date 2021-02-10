Shares

Facebook has partnered with Ubongo Kids to launch a public service announcement (PSA) video that educates children and parents on online safety.

The video is available in Kiswahili, English, French, Sesotho, Isizulu and Afrikaan, and educates children on how to stay safe online, while encouraging proper use of the internet. The video will be syndicated online and broadcasted in 17 channels across Sub-Saharan Africa, reportedly reaching about a million households across the continent.

The launch of the PSA safety video comes after a survey conducted by Ubongo Kids in 12 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. Findings from the survey confirmed that parents with children between 7-17 years feared that their children who were active online could access fake websites, run into scammers, be bullied online, access age inappropriate content or encounter unwanted approaches.

Speaking on the launch, Mercy Ndegwa, Facebook Head of Public Policy East and Horn of Africa said, “We are excited about our partnership with Ubongo Kids and the launch of an educational video that encourages parents and children to have a conversation about online safety and to explore their online journey together. We are very delighted to have Facebook as a partner in this project celebrating Safer Internet Day. Our goal as a company is to encourage positive behavior change among our children and this partnership with Facebook is in line with that”.

Facebook also released a list of tips to educate users on online safety as listed below

1. It’s good to talk

It’s never too early to talk to your child about online safety. Start conversations early. Conversations within families should happen often to help children navigate the online world and understand the opportunities and risks that come with technology.

2. Get the most out of your passwords

A strong password is one of the simplest ways to protect the information we share online.

3. Balance – it’s not just about time

Digital balance considers both the quantity and quality of children’s online time.

4. Take advantage of privacy settings

Privacy settings can help young people take control over who sees their information and when it is shared.

5. Rules for sharing

To help your child master the digital basics of sharing personal information, teach from the context that matters. It’s important that your child understands what is OK and not OK to share online. Ensure they understand what personal information is, and teach them to only share this information with people they know online.

6. Surround yourself with positivity

Being able to identify supportive relationships is a vital resilience skill. Do not dwell on negative energies or people.

7. Planning for digital wellness

Digital wellness skills can help young people make the internet a healthy and balanced part of their overall lives.