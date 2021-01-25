Shares

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has surpassed the milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in overall production.

Hero MotoCorp’s achievement of this landmark is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 Million units coming in a span of just seven years. This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp has been building value for communities across the globe and acting as an economic multiplier with its sales, R&D and manufacturing ecosystems. It also continuously works towards the progress of the societies it operates in, focused on sustainable development growth.

Speaking at the event to celebrate the achievement, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero MotoCorp has been at the fore-front of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices. We have been making in India, for the world – and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations.”

To mark the occasion, Dr. Pawan Munjal unveiled six special celebration edition models at the Company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi. The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters). The new models will go on sale from February 2021.

As part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products – including variants, refreshes and upgrades – every year.

Hero MotoCorp also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India. It will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new regions.

Here is a brief overview of Hero MotoCorp’s road to 100 Million.