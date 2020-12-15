Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that it has appointed Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria as the Acting Director General effective immediately.

The previous Director General Robert Pavel Oimeke was Thursday 10 December 2020 arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on allegations of bribery. He was held in custody and later released on police bond, as the Anti-Corruption agency concludes its investigation.

Following communication from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the EPRA Board has today jointly decided to interdict Mr. Oimeke as Director General of the company. Further, the board has appointed Mr. Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria as the Acting Director General, on recommendation of Cabinet Secretary for Energy.

The announcement follows a previous appointment of Mueni Mutunga in the same capacity in August 26th 2020 in place of Pavel Oimeke, whose contract renewal was the subject of a court case at the time.

Prior to his appointment Mr. Kiptoo was Legal Advisor to the Ministry of Energy and State Department of Petroleum, and is the Chairman of the Government’s First Oil Committee. Mr. Kiptoo has vast experience in the Energy and Petroleum Sectors, with a bias in Policy Formulation, Regulation and Project and Structured Finance. He was instrumental in the drafting of the Energy Act (2019) and the Petroleum Act (2019).

Mr. Kiptoo holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Masters Degree in Petroleum Law and Policy from the University of Dundee, in Scotland. He is also an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Certified Public Secretary (CPS) and a Chartered Secretary of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in UK (ICSA).