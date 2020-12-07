Shares

Claire Munene, Elam Muchira & Saddiq Mwai have joined Kenyan telecommunication company, Telkom Kenya in senior positions.

Claire Munene has been appointed as the new Director, Customer Experience, and Saddiq Mwai as the Director of Digital Financial Services within the Telkom Consumer Service Delivery Unit. Elam Muchira on the other hand has been appointed as the Director, Internal Audit.

Claire Munene – Director, Customer Experience

Claire has over 14 years’ experience in Customer Experience, with a focus on the telecommunications and banking sectors. Prior to joining Telkom, she served as the Vice President – Partnerships at Ajua – Africa’s first Integrated Customer Experience Company. She has also served as HOD, Customer Value Management at Safaricom. While at Safaricom, she was recognised as one of the top 10 managers, within the company, with a very good and consistent overall engagement index score. She was also responsible for the review of airtime borrowing product ‘Okoa Jahazi’ through Customer Experience enhancements in the FY 2015.

Claire holds qualifications in Project Management from the University of George Washington and has also gone through the VMS Series Boot Camp from the MIT.

Saddiq Mwai – Director, Digital Financial Services

Saddiq has over 20 years’ experience in project management and business transformation through the use of digital technologies. He has consulted widely on matters Innovation, Strategy, Digital Transformation and ICT Policy, in East Africa.

He was responsible for the implementation of core banking systems in 12 leading commercial banks in the region, including the Central banks of Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi. He was also the Project Leader responsible for the implementation of a Human Capital Management System for 13 countries in Africa. Saddiq was also the Team Leader for the development of 3 national ICT strategies, SMART Rwanda Master Plan 2016/2020, ICT4RAg 2016/20, ICT Hub Strategy 2019/24 all approved by Government of Rwanda in 2016.

Saddiq holds an Executive MBA from the Maastricht School of Management, a BSc. Mathematics & Physics from the University of Nairobi and he also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Islamic Banking and Insurance from the Institute of Islamic Banking and Insurance.

Elam Muchira – Director, Internal Audit

Elam is a audit, compliance and risk management professional, who has been specialising in internal controls and governance process improvement in the telecommunications sector.

Elam has worked within Internal Audit Functions for companies such as Wananchi Group (Head of Internal Audit) and Safaricom (Principal Auditor for Commercial Processes). He has also worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), where he led external audit teams in providing assurance on statutory and group financial reports for entities such as: Airtel Tanzania, Vodafone Tanzania, Unilever Kenya, GSK, Kakuzi and Jubilee Insurance.

Elam holds a BSc in Computer Science and is a Certified Information Systems Auditor. He is also a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.