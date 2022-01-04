Shares

Telkom has introduced the T-Kash app to enable its customers access a wider service offering on its digital financial services platform. The app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, the Huawei App Store and the Apple Store, is a strategic addition through which Telkom customers will access T-Kash. Customers currently access T-Kash via USSD code *160#.

The T-Kash app will enable customers to send money to a mobile wallet within the Telkom network, to an MPESA wallet and soon to an Airtel Money wallet, or to a bank account. Customers will also soon be able to buy airtime and data bundles for their own Telkom line or for another Telkom customer, pay bills and make withdrawals and deposits at T-Kash agents.

In 2021, T-Kash was integrated into eCitizen, the government digital services platform, enabling T-Kash customers to pay for national and county government services that are to be found on the Portal. T-Kash customers are now able to make digital payments for services offered by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Business Registration Service and Immigration Services.

The list also includes bundled services under the Civil Registration Department, Office of the Attorney General, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the National Construction Authority. Through T-Kash, entrepreneurs in Mombasa, Nyeri and Kisumu Counties can also pay for their single business permits, trade licenses and e-construction permits.

The launch of the T-Kash app comes two months after Telkom partnered with Ericsson and systems integrator NEC XON to add an additional 2,000 sites onto Telkom’s network, by 2023. The company identified its fibre infrastructure, mobile network, and its digital financial services as areas for further investment and growth, this year and beyond.

Speaking at the launch, Telkom’s Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Julius Cheptiony said, “The launch of the T-Kash App is the culmination of extensive research on evolving customer trends, anchored on the need for simplicity, security, availability and a diversified service offering. The result is an easy-to-navigate platform that seeks to simplify a customer’s experience with respect to mobile financial services.”