A sandwich is one of the most versatile meals simply because one can have it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Additionally, there’s something for everybody whether you’re vegetarian or enjoy a meaty sub. Not to mention, they’re one of the cheapest meal options.

Here are some sandwich recipes you can make at home.

1. Steak And Buttered Onion Sandwich

This sandwich has dinner written all over it for those days when you just can’t bring yourself to cook a full meal but still want to enjoy a hearty and healthy dinner. This recipe offers high nutritional value and it’s easy to make.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise 1 tablespoon of mustard 2 steaks 1 white onion (sliced) 1 tablespoon of butter

Method

Melt the butter in a pan then add the onions and a pinch of salt.

Cook for 20 minutes until they’re golden.

Remove, drain any excess butter, and set aside.

Put cooking oil in the pan and wait for it to become smoking hot.

Add the steaks and season with salt and pepper. Sear for 2 minutes on each side then remove from heat.

Mix the mayo and mustard then apply to the bottom of the bread.

Slice the steak and add on the bread.

Top with the caramelized onions and place the other slice of bread on top.

2. Avocado And Egg Sandwich

It doesn’t get any simpler than this. This recipe will take you about 5 minutes to prepare but the results are as tasty as a full course meal. Additionally, you can add an assortment of spices and seasoning to make it just the way you like it.

Ingredients

2 Eggs (boiled) 2 Avocados Lettuce leaves Dhania (finely chopped) Cucumber (optional) 1 teaspoon of lemon juice Black pepper Salt

Method

Scoop out 1 ripe avocado and mash with a fork.

Add olive oil, salt, pepper, and lime juice then mix well.

Chop the other avocado and sprinkle lemon juice over it then cover and set aside.

Boil and remove the shell from the eggs.

Slice them into medium sizes.

Spread the avocado paste on two slices of bread (or more) then layer the lettuce leaves, cucumber, boiled eggs, and avocado slices.

Sprinkle seasoning and top with dhania.

Place another slice of bread on top to finish.

3. Chicken And Apple Sandwich

Who would have thought apples would go well with chicken? However, the crunchy and sweet flavour complements the chicken well giving it a sweet and savoury taste. Depending on the time of day, you can serve this sandwich with a glass of fresh juice or a side of salad.

Ingredients

Chicken breasts (cooked and shredded) 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise 1 apple (finely chopped) ½ cup of grated cheese 1 tablespoon of butter 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Method

Combine the chicken, mayo, lemon juice, cheese, and apple.

Coat the outsides of 4 slices of bread then place 2 slices on a sandwich maker.

Top with the chicken and apple mix then cover with another slice of bread.

Close the sandwich maker and cook for 3-5 minutes until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown.

4. Garden Fresh Oats Sandwich

This easy and healthy sandwich recipe is perfect for breakfast when you don’t feel like cooking anything but still want a healthy meal. It’s jam-packed with nutrients and will take you less than 30 minutes to prepare. Additionally, you can use any vegetables you like.

Ingredients

1 white onion (sliced) ½ cucumber (sliced) ½ cup of oats 1 tomato (sliced) Lettuce leaves 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise Salad oil Salt Pepper

Method

Place 2 slices of bread down then apply mayonnaise on both.

Marinate the veggies in salad oil and seasoning then spread on the slices of bread.

Soak the oats in water until they’ve softened.

Spread on top of the veggies.

Cover with the other slice of bread and toast.

5. Nutella and Banana Sandwich

When you’re craving a quick sugar fix, try making this easy sandwich. This mouthwatering recipe is ideal as a daytime snack. Additionally, it goes well with a glass of milk. If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll definitely enjoy this one.

Ingredients

1 banana (sliced) 2 tablespoons of Nutella Butter Sugar

Method