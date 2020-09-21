Shares

The realme C15 smartphone has now officially gone on sale on in Kenya at Ksh. 16,999 and is available on Kilimall and in realme retail stores countrywide.

The new realme C15 runs on Android 10 + realme UI 1.0 operating software. It comes with a huge 6000mAh battery, with 18W Quick Charge and a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. The phone comes with a Quad camera set-up at the back with a 13 megapixel main camera. It also comes with a 8 Megapixel selfie camera. It comes with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM.

The realme C15 supports 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card at the same time, and supports a maximum of 256GB memory expansion, easily store more games, photos, and files.

For additional security feature, realme C15 comes with an instant fingerprint sensor that cannot be compromised once incorporated. For game lovers, the phone comes with a Helio G35 gaming processor whose main frequency reaches up to 2.3GHz.

realme, also recently partnered with Kenya’s largest telecommunications provider Safaricom for a sale on their platforms and outlets for the realme C11 on the 21st September and realme C15 at the end of the month.