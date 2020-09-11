Shares

The first ever locally manufactured ventilator developed by Kenya Association of Manufacturers’ (KAM) Automotive Sector, led by Mutsimoto Limited, has been certified by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS). The other organizations that were involved in the production included Mutsimoto Motor Company, Mobius Motors, Kenyatta National Hospital and the Aga Khan University, among others.

The ventilator, dubbed Pumuaishi 3.0, was unveiled in April this year and has been undergoing standards evaluation for certification at KEBS. Following certification, the ventilator shall be patented and produced for both local and export markets.

Speaking while handing over the calibration certificate, KEBS Director of Metrology & Testing, Dr Henry Rotich noted that KEBS has supported the manufacturer in developing the ventilator prototype for usage.

“We have worked together to improve Pumuaishi 3.0, to ensure that it can compete on the same level with those from other countries,” remarked Dr Rotich.

KAM Automotive Sector Chair and Mutsimoto Motor Company CEO, Ashit Shah, appreciated government’s support towards the development of the ventilator.

“We have worked closely with the government to develop Pumuaishi 3.0, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilator, which can be used on paediatrics and adults weighing up to 180kgs. This ventilator can go for a minimum of 24 hours without power, making it efficient in the event of power outages. It can also be charged using solar power, so it can be used in an ambulance,” noted Mr Shah.

KAM Chief Executive, Ms Phyllis Wakiaga, lauded the Sector for the initiative and urged Kenyans and the government to purchase locally produced goods.

“Local industry has continuously demonstrated its ability to supply goods and services of superior quality. We shall continue working with government on the Buy Kenya Build Kenya initiative, to continue promoting the local manufacturing sector to make Kenya the region’s export hub. In doing so, we can indirectly promote the economic growth of the country,” said Ms Wakiaga.

KAM is a Business Member Organization that promotes trade and investment, upholds standards, encourages the formulation, enactment and administration of sound policies that facilitate a competitive business environment and reduce the cost of doing business. The Association houses the UN Global Compact Network Kenya Chapter and its CEO, Phyllis Wakiaga, is the Network Board Chair.