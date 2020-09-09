Shares

Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative has supported projects in Kwale and Kilifi to the tune of Ksh. 800,000.

The foundation has provided funding to six groups in Kwale and Kilifi counties which will impact close to 4,000 people in the two counties.

In Kwale County, Tsamvulani Mwache Fishermen and Traders Association received water pumps and fish coolers. Huhenzane and Taru Groups received baking equipment and a posho mill respectively.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it’s also an unprecedent socio-economic crisis. That is why our Ndoto Zetu initiative is focusing on supporting the requests we have received in the health sector as well as empowering community groups like the ones we are supporting in Kwale and Kilifi. Some of the groups we have supported are those that comprise of people living with disabilities because we believe that no one should be left behind when it comes economic empowerment”, said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Other groups that received support include Wesa Pefa children’s Home, Lola Rako women’s group and the Bahati group for the disabled all in Kilifi county. They each received items to help them with their sources of income and livelihoods including a solar pump system, sewing machines, and a coconut grating machine.

Last month the foundation, through Ndoto Zetu, donated equipment worth Ksh. 5.7 million to 14 health facilities across the country.

Ndoto Zetu which is part of the Foundation’s philanthropic partnerships aims to support individual Kenyans who are keen to make an impact in their communities through social investments.

Through the initiative, Safaricom Foundation asks Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that they hope to achieve that will have a positive impact on their communities. During the first phase of the initiative last year the foundation implemented over 300 projects across 40 counties at a cost of KES 30 Million reaching more than 50,000 people.

List of Beneficiaries