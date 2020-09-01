Shares

DStv has increased the price of its satellite TV service in Kenya for its customers from 1st September 2020.

In the new prices announced by the South African satellite TV company , the premium package will go up to Ksh. 7,800 from the previous price of Ksh. 7,370.

DStv packages include DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access. They also have add-on packages that customers can subscribe to.

DStv is an acronym for Digital Satellite Television and is a satellite TV service owned by Multichoice, a South Africa. It operates in Africa and it was launched in the 1995. It has over 11.9 million subscribers in countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Through the service, customers are able to access sports, movies, series, documentaries, religious content and news.

DStv Package prices effective 1st September 2020

DStv packages Old Price New Price Premium 7,370 7,800 Compact Plus 4,420 4,700 Compact 2,455 2,600 Family 1,180 1,350 Access 885 990 Add-on services DStv – Pre French 10,900 11,340 DStv – French Plus (15) 3,340 3,340 DStv – French Touch Add-on 735 735 DStv – Asian Add-on 3,930 3,930 DStv – Pre Asian 8,650 9,080 DStv – Portuguese 5,700 5,700 DStv – Chinese Great Wall 615 620 Additional services HD-PVR 985 1,100 ExtraView 985 1,100

DStv channel list in Kenya

DStv offers various channels that include different types of content that include sports, TV shows, movies and even kids content.

Documentaries: Discovery Family, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, History of football, CTGN documentary

Sports: SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport 1, SuperSport 2, SuperSport 3, SuperSport 4, SuperSport 5, SuperSport 6, SuperSport 7, SuperSport 8, SuperSport 9, SuperSport 10, SuperSport 11, SuperSport 12, SS FIFA World Cup, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lifestyle and culture: Discovery TLC Entertainment, Discovery IDx, BBC Lifestyle, Food Network, Fashion One, Spice TV.

Children: Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Cbeebies, NickJr, NickTOONS, Disney Junior, JimJam, Mindset.

Music: Trace Mziki, Hip TV, Trace Naija, AFRO Music English, Sound City.

News and Commerce: KTN News, K24, BBC World News, CNN International, Sky News, SABC News, Al Jazeera, CNBC Africa, Bloomberg Television, NDTV24*7, CNC World, EuroNews German. KTN News, K24, CGTN News, Joy News, EuroNews French, EuroNews, Deutsche Welle, Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment, Specialist: RAI International, TV5 Monde Afrique, Deutsche Welle, CCTV 4.

General Entertainment : IROKO Music, M-Net Movies All Stars, Studio Universal, M-Net City, Universal TV (SD/HD), Telemundo, BBC Brit, ITV Choice ( SD/HD), El Entertainment Television, FOX (SD/HD), FOX Life, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Max, BET International, MTV, CS Reality, Turner Classic Movies, M-Net Movies Zone, Eva English , Eva+, AfricaMagic Epic , AfricaMagic Urban, AfricaMagic Family, AfricaMagic Hausa, AfricaMagic Yoruba, Maisha Magic East, AfricaMagic lgbo, Maisha Magic Bongo, Ebony Life TV, Zee World, ROK, Iroko Plus, Vox Africa, Televista, Trybe, Pwani, Galaxy TV, B4U Movies. Dish on Tv, M-Net East, 1Magic, M-Net Movies Premiere Africa, M-Net Movies Smile Africa, M-Net Movies Action Africa, Discovery Channel, Comedy Central, Lifetime, CBS Reality, TLC Entertainment, Discovery Family, TCM, AfricaMagic Showcase, ROK 3, ROK 2, Fashion One, eTV Africa, STN TV, KASS TV, GBS, Ebru TV, Inooro TV, KBC TV, NTV, KTN, Citizen TV, ADOM TV, NBS, Star TV, CGTN French, CCTV Entertainment, China Movies Channel, Shangai Dragon TV, Jiangsu TV, RTP Internacional, M-Net Binge, Hunan TV

Religion: Faith Broadcast Network, TBN, DayStar, Islam Channel, Eternal World Television Network, Emmanuel TV, Dove TV, TV Mundial.