Equity Afia has opened two new medical centres in Ruaka and Githurai to complement the existing medical services offered by public and private health facilities in the areas.

The two centres are located at Equity Afia Building next to Delta Petrol Station on Limuru Road in Ruaka and on 2nd floor Charma House on Ngumba Road in Githurai. The two new medical centres bring the franchises’ total footprint to 20 with 7 clinics having been opened between January and July 2020.

The Equity Afia franchise model is designed with the key objective of increasing the country’s access to quality healthcare services through the offering of quality and affordable services.

Commenting on the commissioning of the new medical centres, Equity Group Foundation Executive Director, Reuben Mbindu noted that the Foundation is keen on supporting Kenya’s healthcare sector and contributing to the achievement of UHC despite the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Between January and July this year, we have opened 7 new medical centres across the country despite the health and economic challenges we are currently facing resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We do not intend to slow down, because now more than ever, Kenyans need access to quality healthcare services at affordable costs. By opening more clinics, we are bringing Equity Afia healthcare services closer to those that need it,” said Mbindu.

Equity Afia continues to provide support in the fight against COVID-19 through training staff and Equity customers across all 184 branches in Kenya on COVID-19 symptoms and measures that ought to be taken to reduce the risk of exposure.

With the opening of the two new centres, Equity Afia now has a footprint of 9 clinics in Nairobi County, 5 in Kiambu and a clinic in Kajiado, Nyeri, Nakuru, Kakamega, Meru and Mombasa Counties. All Equity Afia clinics accept cash and insurance payments thus allowing all Kenyans enjoy access to medical care and treatment. The consultation fee which is set at Ksh 500 allows a vast majority of the population to access medical treatment, management and advise thus increasing accessibility to quality care.

Equity Afia is an initiative under the Equity Group Foundation that is using franchising principles to train and monitor a network of medical entrepreneurs, who are qualified alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP). The main goal is to ensure the sustained improvement of the health and well-being of Kenyans by increasing access to and utilization of quality, affordable and standardized healthcare.

Equity Group Foundation in partnership with Equity Bank, the family of Dr James Mwangi and Mastercard Foundation mobilized Kshs 1.1 Billion towards the provision of PPEs for frontline healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients. Working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Fund Board, the initiative sought to achieve the national objective of protecting medical personnel while promoting the creation of a local medical supply ecosystem that would mitigate the disruption of the global supply chain.

Equity Afia (EQA) was established in 2015 under the Equity Group Foundation’s (EGF) health pillar. The goal of Equity Afia is to ensure the sustained improvement of the health and well-being of Kenyans by increasing access to utilization of quality, affordable and standardized healthcare.

Equity Afia offers outpatient care in general consultation, specialized clinics like obstetrics and gynaecology, well-baby clinics, dental services, optical services, dermatological services, paediatric services and nutrition services among others; supported by well-equipped laboratories and stocked pharmacies.

In Nairobi County, Equity Afia operates clinics in Buruburu, Kayole, Kawangware, Kahawa West, Utawala, Embakasi, CBD along Biashara Street, Kasarani and Githurai. In Kiambu County, the franchise has clinics in Kikuyu, Thika, Ruiru, Kiambu and Ruaka and operates another clinic in Ongata Rongai, which is in Kajiado County. Outside Nairobi and its outskirts, Equity Afia has operational clinics in Nyeri, Nakuru, Kakamega, Meru and Mombasa Counties.

Equity Afia has instituted a rollout plan of setting up and operationalizing more outpatient health facilities over the next few years. These will be distributed across the country to ensure presence and coverage in each county.