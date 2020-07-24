Shares

Mobile Based Medical App RemD has emerged as the winner in the Microsoft Game of Learners (GOL) hackathon that was hosted recently. The hackathon was aimed as promoting innovation among students in Kenya

The virtual initiative, Game of Learners (GOL), was a gamified learning program initiative developed by the Africa Development Center (ADC) to be executed by Microsoft Learn Student Ambassadors. GOL is a 5-week hackathon comprised of weekly sessions and at the end of the 5th week all participating teams submitted their final projects for judging.

The program’s main objective is to establish a fun experiential learning competition for undergraduate students. It is aimed at enhancing digital and coding skills amongst students. The ADC launched last year, is Microsoft’s ongoing investments in Africa enabling digital transformation, bridging gaps in infrastructure, connectivity and capability while creating sustained societal impact on the continent.

RemD emerged as the winners with the development of a unique mobile-based medical application. The challenge was to demonstrate the application of technology in developing e-health systems that will enable patients to access normal medical services remotely. Dubbed RemD (short form for Remote Doctor), the mobile application was developed by five students drawn from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Multimedia University of Kenya, Strathmore University and Mt. Kenya University.

They beat stiff competition from four other teams students from different universities. The medical services app was developed by five students namely Daniel Katungi (Mt. Kenya University), Sandra Makena (Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Joshua Melita (Strathmore University), Cyndrella Wafula of Multimedia University and led by Microsoft Student Ambassador Joshua Ndemenge (Dedan Kimathi University)

RemD uses technology to avail a set of tools and services that aim to bring health care services to a user or an organization. Through the app, a user requests for consultation services selecting whether they would like consultation with either a general physician, a psychiatrist, or a paediatrician. They then receive a message from the bot to begin triage where all the symptoms are recorded. After the triage, the bot sends all the information recorded to the doctor on the App. The doctor continues the conversation with a user via SMS. If the doctor deems it necessary, an in-person appointment can be set up.

“Any user seeking medical services can access our services through the mobile app or the USSD App. While the doctor on the other end can interact with these users using the windows app,” explains the RemD team leader, Joshua Ndemenge.

The African Development Center (ADC) Managing Director Jack Ngare congratulated all the 25 participating students noting that some of the projects presented had big potential for commercialisation and Microsoft was willing to support them achieve that dream. Apart from RemD, the other projects submitted include Tribore, MediChap, Mizizi and Motion, all showcasing various solutions to avail healthcare solutions via different technology platforms.

“While access to healthcare has been a key concern in Africa for ages, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the impetus to discover new technology solutions that will enable health providers handle an influx of people who get sick and it is encouraging to see the young generation and innovators harnessing the technology they have access to in developing solutions for the industry,” said Jack Ngare, the Africa Development Center Managing Director at the end of the competition. He added, “We are keen at growing your skills and I will really be proud to see some of you that has participated in the Game of Learners joining one of the engineering teams at Microsoft.”

In addition, Microsoft Research is running a programme called HealthNext that seeks to discover some of the new sustainable methods of offering healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa and India and as such would be following up on some of the projects submitted to see how they can be scaled to the next level, Ngare said.

The Game of Learners hackathon, which kicked off in June, is aimed to empower the students to develop impactful solutions that can help address some of Africa’s and the world’s challenges. It is structured as a 5-week virtual hackathon comprised of weekly sprints where, at the end of the 5th week, all participating teams submit their final projects for judging. There were 19 volunteers from ADC and Microsoft Global Sales and Marketing department to train, coach the students throughout the 5-week engagement and judge each team’s final project submission.

To ensure that all participants had required tools to participate, every participant received:

Solar panel with battery and inverter

MiFi device loaded with data bundles

LinkedIn Learning vouchers

Azure Fundamentals exam vouchers

DevOps and agile practices training

1-year Azure credits

Digital certificate and digital badge for participation

Besides having the winning team featured on the ADC site along with announcements on social media, each standing member of the winning team will be rewarded with:

Additional 1-year Azure credits

Additional 1-year LinkedIn Learning vouchers

Digital certificate and digital badge for winning

1:1 mentorship from preferred Microsoft professionals

“We are so keen on enabling the next generation of great African engineers and innovators that will not only benefit Microsoft, but the entire ecosystem as well,” Ngare said.

Microsoft has operated on the continent for more than 26 years, building partnerships to bridge the gaps in infrastructure, connectivity and capability to accelerate innovation. Through the ADC, Microsoft is enabling digital transformation, bridging gaps in infrastructure, connectivity and capability while creating sustained societal impact on the African continent. The center is recruiting world-class African engineering talent to develop innovative solutions that span the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge and the hackathon complemented ongoing efforts to create a modern intelligent edge and cloud curriculum, unique to Africa.