Kenya has been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Safe Travel Stamp. This is in recognition of the destination’s adoption of the global health and hygiene standardized protocols dubbed ‘Safe Travels.

This comes at a time when the Ministry of Tourism has just unveiled the travel & tourism health and safety guidelines and protocols. To meet the recognition, Kenya sent the protocols drafted by National Tourism and Hospitality Protocols Taskforce to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for validation. This is in line with the Global reopening of Tourism and Travel Protocols.

The protocols seek to achieve Institutional, Operational and Staff Preparedness to ensure service provision meets required guidelines aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19. They will also Ensure a safe experience for visitors, rebuild trust and confidence, and Implement enabling policies and guidelines thus provide a step by step process of a careful reopening and restart of business in the tourism sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala, had this to say, “The Protocols we have launched today will provide guidance for the tourism sector’s reopening as we look to actualize the tourism recovery initiatives that have been facilitated by the government going forward. I appreciate the National Tourism and Hospitality Protocols Taskforce for developing this document that will form a basis for proper reopening of the sector.”