Kenyan musician Mutoriah has released a new jam, Tosheka, in which he has collaborated with Bensoul.

Tosheka is a single off Mutoriah’s acclaimed and self-produced debut album Dive In, that was released in 2019.

Tosheka begins with a few spoken word lines and then Mutoriah and Bensoul ask their lovers to stay and be satisfied with them despite the dissatisfactions that life may bring with it. They remind their loved ones that no matter what you do, people will always slander you day or night. While the song was written by Bensoul, both the artists’ vocals are captivating and have a refreshing balance between being mellow and powerful.

The video, shot by CJ Pixel and directed by DirectorKay, is set in a living room where Bensoul and Mutoriah perform to an audience that listens and sings along. The accompanying scenes are soothing while displaying Mutoriah and Bensoul’s chemistry and bromance.

On the collabo, Mutoriah says, “Bensoul has a way with words, his writing is precise yet meaningful. I actually didn’t choose Bensoul, he chose me and I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way.” “The theme of love is timeless. Tosheka is a reminder that it’s important not to lose it all because of small things,” he adds, highlighting how the song applies to everyone’s day-to-day life.

This is not the first time that the two musicians are working together. Mutoriah has has collaborated on most of Bensoul’s songs including Lucy, Favorite Song, and Niombee production-wise. As a co-founding producer at Me & My Cousin Entertainment, Mutoriah has produced music for Kenyan musicians such as Serro, Ayrosh, Sauti Sol, Fena Gitu, and Gilad.