DTB donates Ksh. 10 million to support 2,000 vulnerable families in Mombasa

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has announced that it will support Ksh. 10 million programme to support 2,000 vulnerable families in Mombasa for a period of 30 days and to drill two boreholes.

The programme will be carried out in collaboration with the Mombasa County Government and the County Emergency Household Relief and Nutrition Support Project Committee. The programme is part of the Bank’s interventions to cushion the most vulnerable from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DTB will spend Ksh. 5 million for the provision of meals for needy families. Ksh. 5 million will be spent on digging the boreholes in Likoni, where they are expected to serve 20,000 residents.

Funds for the Mombasa programme are part of DTB’s commitment of Ksh. 100 million for interventions to reduce the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ksh. 50 million has already been handed over to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Speaking at the launch of the programme DTB’s General Manager for the Coast Region, Shibu Jacob, spoke of the Bank’s commitment to alleviating the crisis many are facing because of the pandemic. “As members of the community, we have made a commitment to stand with the people during this time and to ensure that this starts with the most vulnerable in the population,” said Mr Shibu.

He said the 2,000 families had been identified by the Mombasa County Emergency Household Relief and Nutrition Support Project Committee and would receive the support in the form of foodstuff.

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited (DTB) is a regional bank listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). It is an affiliate of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and has operated in East Africa for more than 70 years.